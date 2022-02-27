Watch now: A 'peaceful glide' through Matthiessen State Park

UTICA — Matthiessen State Park might not attract as much attention as its “big brother” Starved Rock, but the park 4 miles south of Utica has its own charms on a winter day.

One big difference is ski trails — something Starved Rock State Park lacks. Ski rentals are available on weekends, December through March, when there is enough now.

Call 815-343-7125 or 815-343-9014 to make sure the rental shop is open.

Jack Novotney, co-owner of the Do It To It Ski Shop that rents skis at the park, notes that “the hills are not super steep,” but adds that “there’s a couple of little scarier sections.”

“I know that personally,” he said. “I planted my nose down on one we call Strawberry Rock and it wasn’t a lot of fun,” although it was a matter of “more so hurting my ego” than being injured.

With his story in mind, I took off my skis when I reached the area to which he referred and walked down the side of the trail during a recent visit.

They say pride goes before the fall, and I’d rather not let my pride result in hurting any body parts.

There are 6 miles of ski trails at the park, but just skiing around the picnic area can be fun for beginners, especially those with children.

The ski shop is in the dells area next to a replica fort that children of any age will enjoy going inside and climbing the stairs for a view of the park.

There are picnic tables, a picnic shelter and indoor restroom facilities at the dells area parking lot.

The park is named in honor of Frederick William Matthiessen, the original owner of the property. It was donated to the state after his death and opened as a public park in 1943.

Whether we get enough snow again for skiing at Matthiessen this winter is open to question. You may have to file this information away for next year. And flooding and muddy slopes resulted in the upper and lower dells being closed as of Feb. 23, so check the park’s website for current status.

The website is www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/Matthiessen.aspx.

Even if you don’t ski, it is a nice place for a winter hike, but traction devices, such as YakTrax or microspikes, are recommended when the trails are snow-packed or icy. Bikes are not allowed in the dells area. There are multiuse mountain bike and equestrian trails in the Vermillion River portion of the park.

Hikers in the dells area should take the stairs down from the fort area and cross the bridge over Cascade Falls. Another set of stairs after the bridge will take you down to the lower dells. You can also turn left after the bridge, walking up the trail to more stairs that will take you to a different part of the lower dells.

The ski trails stick to the upper dells and avoid the stairs, for obvious reasons.

Novotney says with tongue in cheek that the trails are “groomed” — “The trails have been tracked by previous skiers in front of you normally.”

To keep those tracks useful, it’s important for skiers and snowshoers to avoid walking on the skied-in tracks, he said.

Joanne Moreland of Ottawa skied recently with her sister, Bonnie Zepeda of Oglesby, on a chilly day with the temperature in the teens.

Moreland said she likes “everything” about skiing at Matthiessen.

“I love the glide. I love the peace when there’s a real soft snow, it’s a peaceful glide,” she said. “It’s beautiful here.”

