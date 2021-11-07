 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured
EXPLORE WITH LENORE

Watch now: A nature break at Gaelic Park in Bloomington

  • 0

Bloomington's Gaelic Park is a neighborhood park offering several options for activities for young and old.

BLOOMINGTON — Cooler fall and winter weather can chill motivation to enjoy the outdoors, but you can get a low-commitment nature “fix” by visiting neighborhood parks.

One worth checking out is Gaelic Park on Bloomington’s southeast side. The 11.5-acre park, dedicated in June 2012, is at 3102 Cave Creek Road. Take Ireland Grove Road to Ballyshannon Drive. The park is at the intersection of Cave Creek and Ballyshannon.

20211104_204903.jpg

Tommy (orange shirt) and Jack Sutter climb on a boulder in the playground after riding their bikes to Gaelic Park in Bloomington.

A walking path helps you explore the park, passing a fishing lake and crossing a creek that’s lined with prairie grasses. The path is paved, making it suitable even on a rainy day or when other trails are too muddy. It connects with the Southtown Branch of Constitution Trail.

Several trees were displaying fall colors during my recent visit.

20211105_093401.jpg

Jack Sutter rides his bike on a bridge that crosses a creek at Gaelic Park on Bloomington's southeast side on Nov. 2.

The playground has separate areas for younger and older children. There are things to climb, along with swings, slides and a piece of equipment with a spinning platform/seat.

The spinning equipment was one of the favorites of two brothers, Jack and Tommy Sutter, who rode their bikes to the park with their grandparents, Mary and Tom Sutter of Bloomington, on Tuesday.

20211105_092526.jpg

Homes and fall trees are reflected in a fishing pond at Gaelic Park on Bloomington's southeast side on Nov. 2.

Mary Sutter said the park is a good place for children to learn to ride their bicycles.

“The sidewalk is nice and wide so they can get the control. Grass on both sides and not too crowded so they don’t have to worry about pedestrians,” she said.

20211105_092636.jpg

A tree with berries is among the sights in the nature area at Bloomington's Gaelic Park.

Her husband said, “I just enjoy being out here with the grandkids. It’s lot of fun to just watch them enjoy themselves.”

Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

The two boys ran from place to place, challenging each other to see who could spin the fastest, climb the highest or make it across the ladder monkey bars without falling.

20211105_092947.jpg

A bridge crosses a creek with a small "waterfall" at Bloomington's Gaelic Park.

Meanwhile, older boys were playing basketball in a nearby area with several hoops, people were walking their dogs and an occasional jogger ran by.

There are grassy areas for playing soccer and softball as well as places to play bocce ball.

20211105_093704.jpg

A signpost points the way to several options at Bloomington's Gaelic Park.

A pair of mallard ducks quacked along the creek and well-hidden sparrows chirped from the prairie areas.

Although the birding was pretty quiet while I was there Tuesday, I’m sure the park will attract more ducks as fall waterfowl migration picks up. It could also be nice in spring. I plan to return next year when the prairie plants are blooming.

Watch now: Tour of Illinois state parks

Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois
National News

Watch now: Tour of Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois
National News

Watch now: Tour of Ferne Clyffe State Park in Goreville, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois
National News

Watch now: Tour of the Cache River State Natural Area in Belknap, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis
National News

Watch now: Tour of Fort Massac State Park near Metropolis

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River
National News

Watch now: Tour of Cave-In-Rock State Park along Ohio River

  • Updated
  • 0
+6 
Lenore Sobota mugshot

Lenore

Sobota
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 facts about turkeys

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 5 facts about turkeys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News