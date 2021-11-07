Watch now: A nature break at Gaelic Park in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Cooler fall and winter weather can chill motivation to enjoy the outdoors, but you can get a low-commitment nature “fix” by visiting neighborhood parks.

One worth checking out is Gaelic Park on Bloomington’s southeast side. The 11.5-acre park, dedicated in June 2012, is at 3102 Cave Creek Road. Take Ireland Grove Road to Ballyshannon Drive. The park is at the intersection of Cave Creek and Ballyshannon.

A walking path helps you explore the park, passing a fishing lake and crossing a creek that’s lined with prairie grasses. The path is paved, making it suitable even on a rainy day or when other trails are too muddy. It connects with the Southtown Branch of Constitution Trail.

Several trees were displaying fall colors during my recent visit.

The playground has separate areas for younger and older children. There are things to climb, along with swings, slides and a piece of equipment with a spinning platform/seat.

The spinning equipment was one of the favorites of two brothers, Jack and Tommy Sutter, who rode their bikes to the park with their grandparents, Mary and Tom Sutter of Bloomington, on Tuesday.

Mary Sutter said the park is a good place for children to learn to ride their bicycles.

“The sidewalk is nice and wide so they can get the control. Grass on both sides and not too crowded so they don’t have to worry about pedestrians,” she said.

Her husband said, “I just enjoy being out here with the grandkids. It’s lot of fun to just watch them enjoy themselves.”

The two boys ran from place to place, challenging each other to see who could spin the fastest, climb the highest or make it across the ladder monkey bars without falling.

Meanwhile, older boys were playing basketball in a nearby area with several hoops, people were walking their dogs and an occasional jogger ran by.

There are grassy areas for playing soccer and softball as well as places to play bocce ball.

A pair of mallard ducks quacked along the creek and well-hidden sparrows chirped from the prairie areas.

Although the birding was pretty quiet while I was there Tuesday, I’m sure the park will attract more ducks as fall waterfowl migration picks up. It could also be nice in spring. I plan to return next year when the prairie plants are blooming.

