Spring sunshine returns just in time to Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Open your windows and go for a stroll.

Inhale a big gulp of fresh, warm air and listen closely: Mother Nature has an important message for you.

The season of spring returned Sunday. You might have heard songbirds chirp about it, or geese honk the sunny day away.

Playgrounds like Miller Park in Bloomington once again resonated with children bellowing out in laughter and joyful screams. Skyler Kendall and Brandon Armstrong, of Pekin, let their kids join in on the fun after a trip to the park’s zoo. The little ones loved seeing tigers and monkeys.

As Armstrong swung his daughter Khloee on the swing set, the 18-month-old broke out in smiles. Mother Kendall said while she loves being outside, her most favorite part of spring is seeing her children having a good time outdoors.

After lunch, she said they’d return home and let the boys play with their RC cars in their backyard.

Several walkers, joggers, runners and bikers traversed part of the Illinois Central branch of the Constitution Trail on Sunday. One walker was Bloomington’s Michael Barrowclough, strolling his almost 2-year-old son, Arlo.

“Our family motto is, 'We’re rough, we’re tough and we’re Barrowclough,'” the father told The Pantagraph.

Tough indeed the Barrowcloughs are: Arlo was sporting his best shades, ready to take on a bright, spring day. Dad also didn’t need a jacket, despite a cool morning breeze.

Barrowclough said he always tries to get outside when it’s nice out. He also likes to bike the trail to work at Illinois State University.

Later on Sunday he planned to get the garage opened up and cleaned out.

Also planning on spring cleaning was retired Bloomington firefighter Dave Burke.

“I’m going to turn the radio on for the games and try to clean out the garage,” Burke said while trekking the same stretch of trail.

“I was an avid runner for years, so I’ve been using this trail since the early '90s,” he said. Burke reminisced trotting from the David Davis Mansion to Raab Road in years past.

“I was crazy back then,” he said.

Although he said a career in firefighting took a toll on his knees and back, Burke still keeps himself moving as long as he can.

Ron Brunk-Parker also made his Sunday morning rounds up and down the Illinois Central trail branch. Originally from Kansas and now living in Roswell, George, he said he’s in town to visit his son’s family in Bloomington.

“They’re still resting at home,” he said, adding they might go for a hike or a walk later in the day.

Brunk-Parker said he loves to go out and enjoy the outdoors.

Over at White Oak Park, Francisco Fernandez and Ednilson Teixeira soaked up some late-morning sun rays on Sunday. Fernandez said they come from Brazil, and it’s warm all the time there.

After coming to the Twin Cities in January, he said he likes the winter here, even though they can’t go for a run and exercise outside every day. They visited Miller Park a few weeks ago, and enjoyed the snow-covered grounds and seeing geese walk on the frozen lake.

“I think it was very nice,” Fernandez said. “It was cold.”

They wouldn’t have time to be outside again later that afternoon. Fernandez said: "We need to go to the supermarket."

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

