Lincoln College outdoor center to host fall festival

The event, titled "A Walk on the Wild Side," is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Creekside Outdoor Center, which is about four miles north of Lincoln. The best address to use is 1234 2000th St., Lincoln. Directions can also be found on the Lincoln College website.

There will be food, art and craft vendors. Those interesting in being a vendor should contact Dennis Campbell at dcampbell@lincolncollege.edu. It is free to be a vendor but there is no access to electricity.

Other planned events and activities listed on the flyer include a dedication of the Peoples of the Past Boardwalk and Timeline, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bird Viewing Station and a chance for kids to explore the archaeology dig site.

There is no rain date planned, the college's announcement said.

