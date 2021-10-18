Lincoln College outdoor center to host fall festival

 Skip to main content
LINCOLN — Lincoln College's Dr. G. Dennis Campbell Creekside Outdoor Center plans to host a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. The free event will feature outdoor nature fun for all ages.

The event, titled "A Walk on the Wild Side," is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Creekside Outdoor Center, which is about four miles north of Lincoln. The best address to use is 1234 2000th St., Lincoln. Directions can also be found on the Lincoln College website. 

Watch now: Monticello's Allerton Park brings together art, nature

There will be food, art and craft vendors. Those interesting in being a vendor should contact Dennis Campbell at dcampbell@lincolncollege.edu. It is free to be a vendor but there is no access to electricity. 

Students at Lutheran School Association sold T-shirts and collected change to raise $6,000 to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Other planned events and activities listed on the flyer include a dedication of the Peoples of the Past Boardwalk and Timeline, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Bird Viewing Station and a chance for kids to explore the archaeology dig site. 

'Spooktacular' weekend planned at Miller Park Zoo

There is no rain date planned, the college's announcement said. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

