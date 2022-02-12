 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Families go for a glide, Olympic-style, at Bloomington Ice Center

Washingtonians got into the Olympic spirit on Wednesday as they took to the ice to play a winter sport that many have watched but few have tried.

021322-blm-loc-1skating

From right to left, Becky Baum, Makayla Chapman, 14, and Brookelyn Miles, 15, link arms for a circuit around the Bloomington Ice Center rink on Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON — It’s never too late to learn to skate.

A free ice skating class and discounted admissions were offered Saturday at the Bloomington Ice Center for an "Olympic Celebration" event. There were games and activities for kids, like slalom exercises, limbo on ice and ring toss. Gold medals were given to all.

Up to 150 people showed up for the event, which was themed after the Olympic Games. Lindsay Danner, learn-to-skate and figure skating director and assistant manager for the Bloomington parks department, said the event had a large turnout and it’s meant to help create buzz about the rink and the Winter Olympic Games.

There was also a figure skating demonstration by the Bloomington Pops, which is a class of 5- to 12-year-olds.

There were several newcomers skating there on Saturday, along with some adults who hadn’t been on the ice in a few years. But one reason Danner does the work she does is getting to see new skaters find their flow.

021322-blm-loc-4skating

Lindsay Danner, ice skating class director and assistant manager at the Bloomington Ice Center, looks on as her students practice figure skating routines.

“I just get such pride out of watching skaters learn new skills and build their confidence,” she said. “A lot of times, skaters come in really fearful of skating on ice and then after half an hour, they’re walking away from the experience gliding…"

“It’s really fun to be a part of that.”

Nirupama Kalyamam was there with her two girls, Aamani Tummala, 6, and Aanya Tummala, who turns turns 11 years old on Monday. One of her daughter’s friends told them about the classes and they joined up.

021322-blm-loc-2skating

Aamani Tummala, 6, ducks under a limbo bar Saturday for an "Olympics Celebration" event at the Bloomington Ice Center.

Kalyamam said Aamani was cautious at the start, but after her first class she began to show more interest in skating. The mother said she then signed her up for a "Create a Routine" class, and Aamani is taking her skills up a notch.

“I feel it's not an easy sport because I tried going on the ice myself,” Kalyamam said. “I find it hard to balance. It's good for the legs for their age.”

Larissa and Nathan McIlvain were there with 5-year-old Eliza and her big sister, Laurelyn, who was celebrating her birthday. Larissa said they were part of a group of 12 with their party, and all the kids had fun.

“They came last weekend to practice, because they haven’t skated in over a year,” she said.

021322-blm-loc-3skating

Eliza, 5, and father Nathan McIlvain, of Normal, go for a skate Saturday at the Bloomington Ice Center.

Nathan went skating around the rink with his daughter Eliza. He said it was a “good time“ for their Normal family.

Becky Baum, of Flanagan, said she hadn’t been on the ice for about five years. But Saturday was “the most fun I’ve had with a bunch of teenagers in a long time,” she said.

Baum said she came a couple of times with her sister before COVID.

021322-blm-loc-5skating

Fun skating activities for kids were offered Saturday at the Bloomington Ice Center.

“It’s just something you just don’t think of,” she said, but now that they’ve returned, she’s hoping to come back again.

She also said the kids were having a great time.

“I have them overnight tonight, so they’re going to sleep well,” Baum said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

