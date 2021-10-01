 Skip to main content
Constitution Trail closure planned

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge will be closed 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.

The closures are part of a project to repair the bridge. 

Call 309-454-9705 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

