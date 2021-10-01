Constitution Trail closure planned

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail under the Towanda Avenue Bridge will be closed 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
The closures are part of a project to repair the bridge.
Call 309-454-9705 for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
