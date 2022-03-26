5 questions with Beth Mosier, new Bloomington-Normal YMCA sports director

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Beth Mosier

Position: Director of sports at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA

1. What are you excited about with this position?

I am most excited about growing our programs as we move into our new facility (202 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington). Currently, we offer a lot of youth sports. Moving forward into our new facility and the space in which we are gaining, I am super excited to explore new opportunities in adult sports and recreational sports for all ages. Our square footage is roughly 36,000 square feet bigger than our current facility (602 S. Main St., Bloomington), so I'm really just excited for new opportunities to see programs for all ages grow.

2. How are YMCA sports organized?

Currently, we offer fall and winter basketball with summer basketball camps. We just successfully completed our winter basketball league. There is a lot of room for growth within the sports we offer and I'm super excited to explore more options. Our current basketball program is organized by age. We create teams within the age groups that practice one time a week and play against each other one time a week on game days, which are typically on Saturdays.

3. What got you into sports and sports management?

I interned at a YMCA in college as part of my major, health and fitness promotions. Since then, I knew I wanted to work for the YMCA. I started at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA part time three years ago and I started assisting with the sports programming a little over a year ago. The director of sports role here at the YMCA is fulfilling to me because it involves sports, which I am passionate about, but it also has a mission in place that is bigger than sports. We pride ourselves on strengthening the community and improving the health and well-being of those we serve. While I am passionate about sports and finding new ways to grow the YMCA programs, serving and being a part of the community here at the YMCA is the most fulfilling part.

4. How many people are staffed at the YMCA?

Here at the Bloomington-Normal YMCA we have our CEO, BJ Wilken, our Chief Operating Officer Patrick Mainieri, four senior directors, four director roles and numerous part-time and seasonal staff. One of the most amazing parts of working for the YMCA is the sense of community — not only among our members, but within our workplace. I've been in my new role here at the YMCA a little over a month now and the support I have received from every person is immeasurable.

5. When do summer sports/camps begin and how can people participate?

Moving forward into summer, we will be offering basketball camps for boys and girls. Third grade through junior high basketball camps will be in July, bitty basketball for ages 3 through 5 in July and August (six-week program), and new this year, a cheer camp in July.

Once registration opens, members and non-members will be able to sign up online at www.bnymca.org. All information will be available on our website and also on our social media, so be sure you are following us for all the updates.

Keep your eyes out and keep checking back as we continue to grow our programming moving into the new YMCA.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.