Watch now: Normal shelter finds homes for pets rescued in December storms

NORMAL — Humans weren't the only ones displaced after tornados ravaged the Midwest on Dec. 10.

Pets and stray animals were pulled from the rubble after severe storms swept through parts of Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and elsewhere, overwhelming shelters there.

"They were overfilled," said Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois in Normal. "There were strays or people who lost their homes who couldn't take care of (pets) and that type of thing. It's still going on in that region. People are still looking for help with their animals."

That's where local animal shelters stepped in.

Animals were given care locally to take pressure off shelters in tornado-damaged areas. Some were rescued. Others were surrendered after people were left homeless.

The Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 N. Kays Drive in Normal, has brought in eight stray dogs that were rescued following the December storms, and they expect to continue taking in more in the coming months, said Kahman.

"They were brought up here to relieve the stress of the southern Illinois shelters, because they couldn't take in more but they wanted to help," said Kahman. "Anytime there's that urgent need, my contacts throughout the state know that they can always call us to see if we have room."

Severe thunderstorms tore through southern Illinois and surrounding states. The worst hit in Kentucky, were at least 70 were killed in in a tornado that swept through multiple states. The National Weather Service estimated an EF3 category tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, collapsing the 1.1 million-square-foot building and killing six.

In Central Illinois, the Alton Delivery and Warehousing facility north of Mattoon was destroyed. Bloomington-Normal escaped the most severe damage.

Of the eight dogs the HSCI has taken in that were displaced during the storms, one remains up for adoption: a 1-year-old hound-pit bull mix named Leroy.

Leroy was brought to the shelter after he was rescued in the Metropolis area in southern Illinois, and while much of his backstory is unknown, he is a sweet puppy looking for his fur-ever home in Bloomington-Normal.

"He was found a stray and that's about all I know," said Kahman. "They were transferring from southern Illinois up so they could help Edwardsville (shelters) and the others. He's just one of the many that I've taken in recently."

Leroy was healthy when he arrived in Normal, but while his other friends were adopted out rather quickly, he stayed behind waiting on an appointment with a local veterinarian to be fixed.

"He was in very good shape, we just had to wait for a vet appointment," said Kahman. "That's why he stuck around longer. That's the major obstacle right now, is that vets are, due to their shortages in employees and the increase in the amount of animals people have gotten through the pandemic, their practices are full."

Leroy goes up for adoption Wednesday, and he is expected to appear during an upcoming Humane Society fundraising event at The Station Saloon, 1611 Morrissey Drive, in Bloomington. The event is 4-7 p.m. on Monday.

People who are interested in adopting Leroy or any animal through the HSCI are asked to submit an online application or to fill out an application at the shelter.

Andrew Childers, who is on the HSCI animal care team and helped coordinate the Queen of Hearts event, said Leroy would do well as a family dog, perhaps one with children and a large yard where he can run and play. Leroy is also friendly with other dogs, and he always wants to be beside his human caretakers.

"He does very well while walking," said Childers. "He'll sometimes pull if he sees a bird, he loves his birds. Sometimes when walking, if he gets too ahead and doesn't hear footsteps behind him, he'll stop and make sure that you're there. He always wants to be close to someone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.