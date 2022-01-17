Watch now: Donations pour in to Central Illinois shelters for #BettyWhiteChallenge

White, an Oak Park native, was a fierce advocate of animals. The #BettyWhiteChallenge sprang up on social media shortly after her death, with the idea of donating $5 to a local animal rescue group in honor of the late actress.
Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat in McLean raised more than $9,000 from its Facebook drive by early afternoon on Monday, said founder Jean Ann Hert.
“That is a lot of dogs that can be helped with that money,” Hert said.
There has been a steady amount of support so far this year as well, she said, with some checks coming in that they would not have normally received.
Pets Central Helps has also been seeing more donations, as well as people reaching out asking how they can specify in their donation that it is being made in honor of White, said Paige Sveda, an adoption team staff member.
January can be a slower part of the year for many rescues, as holiday donations and adoptions wrap up. This year has been a little different, however, in part due to the challenge. Pets Central normally is less busy this time of year as it organizes for the new year but has seen more inquiries about donating, Sveda said.
The Humane Society had 15 adoptions just on Saturday, Kahman said.
Our Loveable Angels, another smaller rescue, is 100% volunteer run, said founder Michelle Masi. She founded the non-profit in memory of her sister, who was always willing to help anyone in need, human or animal.
White’s advocacy "really just meshed with what we do as well,” Masi said.
The need for assistance runs all year long, however, and people can help the rescues in ways besides financial giving as well. Masi encouraged people to share posts form the rescue on social media, to help reach more people, including potential adoption families.
In-kind donations are also really helpful, Kahman said. Needs include not just standard pet supplies but also things like dish soap to clean food dishes and laundry supplies, because animals can be messy. The Humane Society also has wish lists on Amazon and on Chewy.com.
Volunteering or fostering is another way to help, as many of the rescues only have limited shelter space.
“We can only save as many animals as we have places to put them,” Sveda said.
Masi is impressed with the Bloomington-Normal area’s support for rescues, and how each rescue is able to find a niche to operate in.
“(The community has) such giving hearts that all the rescues are doing well,” Masi said.
Many of the rescues are left feeling thankful for the support they have seen this week.
“I had no idea there would be such an outpouring of support like there has been,” Hert said.
The history of 12 Bloomington-Normal street names
Linden Street
Emerson Street
Prairie Street
White Place
Boardwalk Circle
Empire Street
Belt Avenue
Allin Street
Willedrob Road
Yotzonot Drive
Hershey Road
Stringtown Road
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood
When the moratorium was reaching its end, judges, lawyers and rental assistance providers were preparing for not only a spike of eviction filings, but an increase in evictions and homelessness. So far, that surge has not fully materialized in McLean County.
Jane Kahman says hello to Finn, one of the dogs at the Humane Society of Central Illinois, where Kahman is the manager, on Monday. Area rescues saw above normal donations on Monday during the Betty White Challenge.