BLOOMINGTON — Everywhere Bella Stiltz goes, her stepdad, Nick Zamora, said she brings her bearded dragon named “Rex.”

They’ve even taken Rex to Walmart, Zamora continued. When they didn’t bring Rex to a gas station once, he said the attendant asked them: “Where’s Rex?”

Bella, her mother, Erica Potratz, and Rex and Zamora were all out Saturday at the “Show Me Reptiles & Exotics” exposition at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, where up to 1,500 attendees were estimated to browse live animals, supplies, enclosures and more.

Show coordinator Scott Wrozier said the Twin Cities is a new market for them, and Saturday was their first show in town. He said they hosted 33 vendors, and they’re looking to bring more in the future.

There were a variety of ball pythons, geckos, bearded dragons, tortoises, exotic insects and plants. The show returns to Bloomington Aug. 5.

Wrozier said their company was founded by Mickey Meyer and puts on hundreds of shows throughout the year. Their next stop is in Davenport, Iowa.

He said they had a lot of gecko vendors, and just three ball python sellers. He said those pythons are really popular in the reptile community, and are fantastic first-time pets.

Riley Jacobs, 4, of Normal picked up a python displayed by Naughty Ball Pythons out of Sullivan. She said the snake felt like it had little bumps on its skin.

Bella, of Lincoln, held the python, too. Potratz said her daughter is obsessed with animals, and has learned a lot of responsibility taking care of Rex. Potratz carried Rex on her shoulder; the bearded dragon wore costume wings.

Bella said she feeds Rex crickets, fruits or vegetables daily, if the dragon is hungry.

Naughty Ball Python owner Nate Lamberson said they’ve been attending shows for three years. At least 30 of his snakes came to the Bloomington show.

He said ball pythons are docile and his favorite part about breeding them is watching them grow.

“When I have a bad day, I like to go downstairs and grab a snake,” Lamberson said, adding his kids do it, too. “It’s very therapeutic.”

Slimy and slithery

Pekin’s Carter Morgan, 9, got a close look at the red-footed tortoises offered by Jimmy’s Tortoises. He said their tongues looked slimy.

His mother, Jessica Cone, said turtles are her favorite animals, and “obviously my kids are taking after me.”

She said her kids like watching her turtles at home swim around, and the kids loved being at the show. Cone said her children also held lizards and snakes.

“I like turtles,” said Tyler Hargis, 31. He said he has two at home, plus three toads and a tree frog.

He bought at the show a giant day gecko from Krys’s Kritters, of Des Plaines. His new gecko is less than 3 months old and about 4 inches long. It’s expected to grow up to 8 to 10 inches long.

Hargis said his mother was an artist, and he works on animal projects as a creative outlet. He has themed enclosures, including turtles in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tank, and toads in a Mandalorian tank.

Peter Dolk, 24, of Normal, tabled his African pygmy hedgehogs just for show, and not for sale. He did sell hedgehog stickers.

“They’re just the greatest,” he said of hedgehogs, adding he loves their personalities, colors and quills. Dolk said they coexist just fine with other animals at home, but his cats are scared of them.

Washington’s Edi Musselman, 6, got to hold a hedgehog. She said they were her favorite animal at the show.

She also held a snake, and said she likes the way snakes slither.

Dragons and scorpions

Krista Daniels, 38, checked out a bearded dragon exhibited by Paladin Exotics. The Normal woman and teacher said she already cares for bearded dragons, and puts them in her classroom at a private pre-kindergarten day care.

She said she likes to give her students the opportunity to touch and learn about animals, since some of them have never had pets.

Paladin Exotics owner Murry Meyer, of Troy, Missouri, said he brought a huge selection of tarantulas and scorpions, plus a nice variety of beginner reptiles.

Meyer said he goes to shows every weekend. “It’s like a traveling circus,” he continued.

He recommended insects as easy pets to take care of.

“These invertebrates need next to nothing for setup,” he said. “You basically just need a container.

“You can have a huge collection … it’s kind of like Pokémon. There’s all different kinds from all over the world — collect them all.”