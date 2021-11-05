Animal rescue in Normal sets sights on permanent facility

NORMAL — Chad and Miranda Holliday of Normal opened their out-of-home small business C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue on June 20, 2019, and have garnered success over the past two years.
The Hollidays never planned to open an animal rescue, but as pet owners, they'd had a few people ask if they could take in their animals because they could no longer care for them. Once they'd accumulated 12 animals, they decided they needed to do something different. So they created their C&M Chinchilla and Small Rescue page on Facebook — named for their first long-distance animal rescue, and for their own breeding chinchillas — and the endeavor only grew from there.
"Everything after that is history," Chad Holliday said. "It just kind of happened organically. We researched and animals kept coming. We filed our 501(c)3 and got a business license from the state and next thing you know we're one of the bigger rescues in Illinois."
C&M has traveled to 15 states to rescue over 21 species including chinchillas, fish, lizards, snakes, chameleons, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, sugar gliders, mice, rats, rabbits, parakeets and other birds, hedgehogs and more.
To help care for and house the animals, C&M works with private owners, local volunteers, foster families, humane societies, animal control, pet stores and other rescues.
About 75 to 100 animals are usually within the rescue at one time depending on fluctuations, waiting lists and the number of animal surrenders. They usually keep animals anywhere from a week to two months and have homed over 1,500 animals in total. Some of their animals can be found at Premium Pet Supply in Bloomington.
"We didn't realize there was such a need for underserved small animals," Chad Holliday said. "We wanted to make a difference, and you don't have to do something huge and grand to make a difference. You just have to do your part, and that's kind of our philosophy."
All of the animals that go through C&M receive health and temperament checks and go to the vet if needed. The animals also receive preventative treatment for any parasites. C&M's supplies and services are almost completely funded through donations, and all donations and adoption fees go directly to take care of the animals.
"It's always an adventure," Miranda Holliday said. "There's always something new, something happening, and snuggling, of course."
The Hollidays hope to move to a permanent location where they can have their own facility and storefront within the next six months. They hope to expand their other services such as small animal grooming, cage construction, boarding, homemade treats and toys.
The rescue is by appointment only. Adoption and surrender forms, volunteer opportunities and ways to donate can be found online at cmsmallanimalrescue.wordpress.com. Their Amazon wish list for needed supplies can be viewed through their Facebook page, "C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue."
Watch now: Halloween Hijinks with BN Sunrise Rotary
Ms. Katrina (Karen DeAngelis) tells fortunes as Glenn Harbin looks on
Elaine Shung, Pat Messinger
Joan Stralow, Sue Seibring
Sunrise Rotary president Laura Pritts, Don Knapp, Jon Pritts
Julie Dobski
Julie Dobski, Bev and Michael Stevens
Tracy Patkunas, Mark Tremper
Tom Herr, Jim Waldorf
Bailey Brenner, Tina Marlett, Jim Waldorf
Kristin and Brian Peterson
Kim Schoenbein, Vanessa Campos
Tracy Patkunas, Melissa Isenburg Tremper
Genn Harbin, Perry Rock
Melissa Isenburg Tremper and Mark Tremper
Steve Parker, Roger Elliott
Sam Hazleton, Suzi Nafziger
Julie Dobski, Julie Payne dressed as a “Blessing in Disguise”
Ann Charback, Julie Payne
Andrea Fallat, Katie Rife
Kristen Firkins, Erik Barnlund
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.