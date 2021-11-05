Animal rescue in Normal sets sights on permanent facility

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — Chad and Miranda Holliday of Normal opened their out-of-home small business C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue on June 20, 2019, and have garnered success over the past two years. 

The Hollidays never planned to open an animal rescue, but as pet owners, they'd had a few people ask if they could take in their animals because they could no longer care for them. Once they'd accumulated 12 animals, they decided they needed to do something different. So they created their C&M Chinchilla and Small Rescue page on Facebook — named for their first long-distance animal rescue, and for their own breeding chinchillas — and the endeavor only grew from there.

C & M 1

Chad and Miranda Holliday, owners of C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue. 

"Everything after that is history," Chad Holliday said. "It just kind of happened organically. We researched and animals kept coming. We filed our 501(c)3 and got a business license from the state and next thing you know we're one of the bigger rescues in Illinois."

C&M has traveled to 15 states to rescue over 21 species including chinchillas, fish, lizards, snakes, chameleons, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, sugar gliders, mice, rats, rabbits, parakeets and other birds, hedgehogs and more.

C & M 2

C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue is based in Normal and helps provide proper care for small animals until they can find a loving home. 

To help care for and house the animals, C&M works with private owners, local volunteers, foster families, humane societies, animal control, pet stores and other rescues. 

About 75 to 100 animals are usually within the rescue at one time depending on fluctuations, waiting lists and the number of animal surrenders. They usually keep animals anywhere from a week to two months and have homed over 1,500 animals in total. Some of their animals can be found at Premium Pet Supply in Bloomington.

"We didn't realize there was such a need for underserved small animals," Chad Holliday said. "We wanted to make a difference, and you don't have to do something huge and grand to make a difference. You just have to do your part, and that's kind of our philosophy."

C & M 3

C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue has many different animals, including chinchillas, guinea pigs, rabbits and other small animals. 

All of the animals that go through C&M receive health and temperament checks and go to the vet if needed. The animals also receive preventative treatment for any parasites. C&M's supplies and services are almost completely funded through donations, and all donations and adoption fees go directly to take care of the animals. 

"It's always an adventure," Miranda Holliday said. "There's always something new, something happening, and snuggling, of course."

The Hollidays hope to move to a permanent location where they can have their own facility and storefront within the next six months. They hope to expand their other services such as small animal grooming, cage construction, boarding, homemade treats and toys. 

The rescue is by appointment only. Adoption and surrender forms, volunteer opportunities and ways to donate can be found online at cmsmallanimalrescue.wordpress.com. Their Amazon wish list for needed supplies can be viewed through their Facebook page, "C&M Chinchilla and Small Animal Rescue." 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

