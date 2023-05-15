Your personal my Social Security account is here for you at every stage of your career. You don’t have to be retired or even close to retirement to take advantage of it. With an account, you can conduct much of your Social Security business online. For example, you can request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia) whether you receive benefits or not.

If you are not currently receiving benefits, you can use your personal my Social Security account to:

• Review your earnings history.

• Estimate your future benefits to help plan for retirement.

• Get instant proof that you do not receive benefits.

• Check the status of your Social Security application, if you decide to apply for benefits.

If you already receive Social Security benefits, use your account to:

• Change your address.

• Get instant proof that you receive benefits.

• Set up or change your direct deposit.

• Get an instant copy of your Social Security 1099 (SSA-1099) or SSA-1042S.

• Opt out of receiving certain notices by mail and instead receive them in the secure Message Center.

General

Q: How can I get a copy of my Social Security Statement?

A: You can get your personal Social Security Statement online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t yet have an account, you can easily create one. Your online Statement gives you secure and convenient access to your earnings records. It also shows estimates for retirement, disability, and survivors benefits you and your family may be eligible for.

To set up or use your account to get your online Social Security Statement, go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

We also mail Statements to workers age 60 and over who aren’t receiving Social Security benefits and do not yet have a my Social Security account. We mail the Statements three months prior to your birthday.

Q: Are Social Security numbers reassigned after a person dies?

A: No. We do not reassign Social Security numbers. In all, we have assigned more than 500 million Social Security numbers. Each year we assign about 5.5 million new numbers. There are over one billion combinations of the nine-digit Social Security number. As a result, the current system has enough new numbers to last for several more generations. For more information about Social Security, visit our website at www.ssa.gov.