General

Q: I can’t seem to find my Social Security card. Do I need to get a replacement?

A: In most cases, knowing your Social Security number is enough. But, if you do apply for and receive a replacement card, don’t carry that card with you. Keep it with your important papers. For more information about your Social Security card and number, and for information about how to apply for a replacement, visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber. If you believe you’re the victim of identity theft, read our publication Identity Theft and Your Social Security Number, at www.ssa.gov/pubs.

Q: Why is it so important that my baby have a Social Security number?