It’s never too early to start planning for retirement, and our online tools can help. Go to sa.gov/myaccount to access your personal my Social Security account to get an estimate of your retirement benefits based on your earnings record. Once you have an account, you can use our Plan for Retirement tool to see how your benefits can change at different ages. Don’t have a personal my Social Security account? You can create one at ssa.gov/myaccount.

You can also use your personal my Social Security account to see your entire work history and make sure we have all your wages recorded correctly. We base your benefit amount on the earnings reported to us. If you find any errors in your work history, read this guide at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10081.pdf to learn how to correct your Social Security record.

When you’re ready to apply for Social Security retirement benefits, you can complete our online application in as little as 15 minutes at ssa.gov/retirement. We will contact you if we need any further information. You can check the status of your application through your online account.

You can apply online for Social Security retirement benefits, or benefits as a spouse, if you:

• Are at least 61 years and nine months old.

• Are not currently receiving benefits on your own Social Security record.

• Have not already applied for retirement benefits.

• Want your benefits to start no later than four months in the future. (We cannot process your application if you apply for benefits more than four months in advance.)

Find out more about retirement benefits at ssa.gov/retirement.

Retirement

Q: I am receiving Social Security retirement benefits and I recently went back to work. Do I have to pay Social Security (FICA) taxes on my income?

A: Yes. By law, your employer must withhold FICA taxes from your paycheck. Although you are retired, you do receive credit for those new earnings. Each year Social Security automatically credits the new earnings and, if your new earnings are higher than in any earlier year used to calculate your current benefit, your monthly benefit could increase. For more information, visit www.ssa.gov or call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

Q: I served in the military, and I’ll receive a military pension when I retire. Will that affect my Social Security benefits?