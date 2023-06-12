Social Security is here for you when you travel, whether you’re in the United States or in another country. Our online services page at ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you with a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your mobile phone, tablet or computer.

Through our online services, you can:

Find out if you qualify for benefits.

Apply for Social Security retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.

Get your Social Security statement.

Request a replacement Social Security card.

Appeal a decision.

Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal my Social Security account to:

Get your benefit verification letter.

Check your information and benefit amount.

Change your address and telephone number.

Start or change your direct deposit.

Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.

Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.

Create a personal my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these features. Also, please share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.

Supplemental Security IncomeQ: If I receive Supplemental Security Income disability, what is the effect on my benefits when I take seasonal work?

A: Even a small amount of earned wages can cause a deduction in your SSI payment. However, it takes substantial work to make your benefits stop. In many cases, we will deduct approved work expenses to determine your SSI payment amount.

In most cases, you can continue to receive your medical coverage for up to two years after you begin working. We have several publications on SSI, including Reporting Your Wages When You Receive Supplemental Security Income, available at ssa.gov/pubs. For more information, call us toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or visit ssa.gov/benefits/ssi/wage-reporting.html.

Q: What’s the best way to find out if I might be eligible for SSI?