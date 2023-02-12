This Valentine’s Day, take time to remind your loved ones that Social Security helps people in all stages of life. We provide easy and convenient ways to learn about and apply for benefits. Using our online services, you can assist friends and family members to:

1. Apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Check if the person you are helping qualifies for SSI – and also apply – at www.ssa.gov/ssi.

2. Apply for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits.

When the unexpected happens and a loved one can no longer work due to a serious medical condition, our disability benefits can be a lifeline. Find out more at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.

3. Create a personal my Social Security account.

If your loved one is planning for retirement or interested in estimating their future benefits, they can create a free and secure my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and view their Social Security Statement.

4. Check the status of a pending application for benefits.

Checking the status of an application is quick and easy with a personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

5. Appeal a decision for benefits.

If someone you know was denied Social Security benefits or SSI, they can request an appeal. We provide information on how to appeal decisions for both medical and non-medical reasons at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability/appeal.html.

To discover more ways you can assist others, please visit www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/.

General

Q: I run a bed and breakfast. By this time every year, I am tired of all the paperwork involved with filing taxes. Is there an easier way for small businesses to file W-2s for their employees?

A: Absolutely. If you are a small business owner or entrepreneur, you should check out Social Security’s Business Services Online (BSO) website. There, you can file your employees’ W-2s and W-2cs electronically and print out the W-2s to provide paper copies to your employees. You also can verify the Social Security numbers of your employees. Our online services are easy to use, fast, and secure. Visit our BSO page at www.ssa.gov/bso.

Q: I noticed that my date of birth in Social Security’s records is wrong. How do I get that corrected?

A: To change the date of birth shown on our records, take the following steps:

• Complete an Application For A Social Security Card (Form SS-5).

• Show us documents proving:

o U.S. citizenship (if you have not previously established your citizenship with us).

o Age.

o Identity. Then

• Take (or mail) your completed application and documents to your local Social Security office.