New year, new you: Top resolutions for 2023, and tips on meeting your goals this year

It may be no surprise that in a recent survey of Americans’ top New Year’s resolutions, health goals were the most common. In a Statista Global Consumer Survey conducted in the fall, 52% of respondents said they want to exercise more in 2023, followed by 50% who said they want to eat healthier, and 40% who said they want to lose weight. Coming in at a close No. 4 was the resolution to save more money, with 39% of respondents choosing that goal.

Whatever your aspirations for the new year, here are some tips for success:

* Start small and take it a step at a time. The American Psychological Association recommends changing just one behavior at a time.

“It’s difficult to reach a goal if you continuously are unsuccessful,” said Derick Johnson, a psychiatric APRN with OSF HealthCare, based in Evergreen Park. “You have to reach a place where you can say, ‘OK, I’ve accomplished this and now I can move to something closer to achieving the long-term goal.’ So definitely smaller, short-term goals or smaller incremental successes are the best ways to successfully reach any goal.” A journal is a great way to keep track of where you are now, where you want to be, and how you’re going to get there, he said.

* Keep it positive. “My advice for setting goals, at any time of the year, would be to choose goals that are positive ones where you can gain as opposed to feeling like you have to let go of something or cut back on something,” said Sarah Shields, licensed social worker and internship and clinical coordinator at Integrity Counseling in Bloomington.

Try rewording or rephrasing your goals, she said: Instead of losing weight, the goal may be to sign up for a yoga class or cook a new healthy recipe once a week. Instead of cutting back on screen time, vow to read a book each month or plan time with a friend each week.

“The reframing of these goals can be very helpful in achieving them and we will feel like we actually want to do them,” Shields said. “Think of resolutions as a chance to grow and have fun, as opposed to something that you are dreading.”

* You’ll probably slip up, and that’s OK. Johnson said New Year’s resolutions often are stressful to people because they set unrealistic expectations, and when they fail, they feel down on themselves and may give up altogether. Instead, he said to expect road bumps, and remember there is no timeline for bettering yourself — that’s a lifelong process.

“There are going to be good times and bad. No one is perfect,” added Adam Schafer, a clinical dietitian with OSF HealthCare, based in Rockford. “If you do stumble occasionally, reflect on what you did wrong and move on without any regrets.”

* Lean on others for support. Talking about your goals with others makes them real, and opens you up to moral support.

“When truly hoping for a full lifestyle change, partnering with a family member or a friend that keeps you accountable can really make the difference,” said Dr. Stephen Hill, a physician with Carle West Physician Group in Bloomington. “Doing something active or trying new foods with someone you love can keep you on track since those are the people you spend the majority of your time with. “

* Don’t get hung up the timeline. If you don’t have your goals set by Jan. 1 and fulfilled by Dec. 31, there’s no need to fret.

“It’s never too late to get started,” Schafer said. "If you feel like you missed the New Year resolution timeframe, there is always time to improve on yourself, whether it’s related to diet and health or anything else in life.”

Shields agrees: “The New Year is essentially a date on the calendar — new goals can start whenever. By reframing and giving ourselves grace, we will feel more motivated towards achieving our goals and that will ultimately help us reach them.”

Johnson said the broad goal to have in mind is to end the year better than you started: “I believe the best resolutions anyone can have is to leave 2022 as a better person.”