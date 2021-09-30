New $2.3 million relief fund for Chicago artists sidelined by pandemic

The city has announced a new $2.3 million relief fund for Chicago artists and creative workers who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago Creative Worker Assistance Program, announced Thursday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, will distribute grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 by the end of the year and plans additional rounds of funding in 2022.

“The pandemic took a particularly devastating toll on our arts and culture community as shows were canceled, music venues were closed, and artists faced financial insecurity,” said Lightfoot in the statement. “Revitalizing our arts and culture scene is essential to our ability to recover from this pandemic on both an economic and a social level.”

This year, the city provided $100 million in funds to support the arts landscape, including with Arts77 announced in April, with $60 million to support artists and creative industries and including funding new public art at O’Hare Airport. Additionally, as part of the 2022 budget, Chicago has proposed $26 million in new arts and culture investments.

