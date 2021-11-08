Need a standardized benefit verification letter? Get it online

If you need a benefit verification letter, sometimes called a “proof of income letter,” we have good news for you! Your benefit verification letter is available online when you need proof of Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income or Medicare.
In addition to your name, date of birth and the benefits received, your benefit verification letter includes other identifiers to prevent misuse and fraud. This is an added benefit to you as proof of income for loans, housing assistance, mortgage and other verification purposes.
The same letter is also available if you need proof that you do not receive benefits, or proof that benefits are pending. If you are an individual representative payee, you can use the my Social Security Representative Payee portal to access the benefit verification letter online for your beneficiaries.
You can get your benefit verification letter anytime using your personal my Social Security account. You can use any device to quickly and efficiently access your benefit verification letter. Request it today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
General Q&A:
Q: Can I refuse to give my Social Security number to a private business?
A: Yes, you can refuse to disclose your Social Security number, and you should be careful about giving out your number. But, be aware, the person requesting your number can refuse services if you don’t give it. Businesses, banks, schools, private agencies, etc., are free to request someone's number and use it for any purpose that doesn’t violate a federal or state law. To learn more about your Social Security number, visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber.
Q: I got married and I need to change my name in Social Security’s records. What do I do?
A: If you change your name due to marriage or for any other reason, you’ll need to report the change and get a corrected Social Security card with your new name. You will need to fill out Form SS-5. You can get a copy of this form by visiting www.ssa.gov/ss5doc or by calling our toll-free number 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You’ll also need to provide the original marriage certificate showing your new and old names. You can mail the documentation to your local Social Security office. In some cases, we may need other forms of documentation as well. For more information, visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber.
This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.