Native plants seminar planned

BLOOMINGTON — Author and horticulturalist Rick Darke will present "What Is Wild & Why It Matters" via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10. The Illinois Prairie chapter of Wild Ones is hosting the event.

Darke will discuss how native plants can be used to create beautiful landscapes while also benefiting the local ecosystem. Darke has written several books and operates a company focused on the design and care of living landscapes.

Wild Ones is a national nonprofit organization promoting environmentally sound landscaping practices to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration and establishment of native plant communities. The local chapter provides educational programming for integrating Central Illinois native plants into landscapes and support for prairie restoration or establishment projects.

Visit illinoisprairie.wildones.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.