Mid Central Community Action annual meeting planned

BLOOMINGTON — The social services agency Mid Central Community Action is having an annual meeting and getting feedback from the community.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 via Zoom.
The board will elect officials, share the annual report and present the 2021 Livingston County Community Needs Assessment.
The organization provides various grants, housing assistance, scholarships and other programs.
Call 309-829-0691 or visit mccainc.org for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
Olivia Jacobs
Newsroom Assistant
