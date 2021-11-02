 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mid Central Community Action annual meeting planned

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The social services agency Mid Central Community Action is having an annual meeting and getting feedback from the community.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 via Zoom. 

The board will elect officials, share the annual report and present the 2021 Livingston County Community Needs Assessment.

The organization provides various grants, housing assistance, scholarships and other programs. 

Call 309-829-0691 or visit mccainc.org for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans are stressed about the holiday season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

Watch now: Forging a new path at Chinquapin Bluffs

Chinquapin Bluffs, located in Woodford County, is the largest preserve owned by ParkLands. The foundation is a private, nonprofit organization, founded in 1967, to protect, restore and manage natural land in the Mackinaw River watershed.

UnitedHealthcare returning to Illinois Obamacare exchange

UnitedHealthcare returning to Illinois Obamacare exchange

When Illinois consumers start shopping for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchange next week, they’ll see at least three new options for next year, including plans from UnitedHealthcare, which pulled out of the state’s marketplace five years ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans are stressed about the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News