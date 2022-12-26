Kwanzaa celebrations resurface at small scale in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The week between Christmas and New Year's Day can be quiet, as the buzz of the holiday season slows. But for some in Bloomington-Normal, the week is dedicated to another holiday, one steeped in Black history and culture.

Kwanzaa is an African-American and pan-African holiday, spanning seven days as a celebration of family, community and culture, with each day dedicated to a principle.

“The Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa, are significant because they compel us to look at the principles that really, besides the holiday, should govern our everyday lives,” said Garry Moore, a community advocate, storyteller and former broadcast journalist for WEEK-TV.

The principles are:

Umoja — Unity

Kujichagulia — Self-determination

Ujima — Collective Work and Responsibility

Ujamaa — Cooperative Economics

Nia — Purpose

Kuuma — Creativity

Imani — Faith

Maulana Karenga, the professor who created the holiday in 1966, took a pan-African approach, drawing from cultures across the continent, but the language of the holiday is Swahili.

“Kwanzaa is the ‘first fruit,’” said Rev. Elexis Wilson, pastor at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church in Bloomington. “So it’s kind of rooted in that unity of Black culture together.”

In his annual founder’s message this year, Karenga described the holiday as “a unique and special season and celebration of our beautiful, sacred and soulful selves as African people, grounded in and profoundly respectfully of our culture.”

Karenga wrote that this year, Kwanzaa focuses on the foundational right and practice of freedom.

“I speak here of freedom in its inclusive sense, not only freedom from domination, deprivation and degradation so rampant and ruinous in the world, but also of freedom to be ourselves, to express and develop ourselves, to grow and flourish and come into the fullness of ourselves,” he wrote.

Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday but a cultural one, and it is not intended as a replacement for Christmas. Many celebrate both, placing their seven-branched candle holder, called a kinara, alongside their Christmas trees.

Despite the holiday's separation from religion, Wilson said in her first year as pastor at Wayman, she wanted to reintroduce her congregation to Kwanzaa as a culturally unifying celebration for them, since they haven’t celebrated it in years.

While the church is undergoing renovations, services have continued online, so to celebrate Kwanzaa, Wilson said each day will begin with a pre-recorded phone call to members, followed by a video posted to the church YouTube and Facebook pages with a call to action.

In the videos, Wilson said she could include recommended books or films and connection to resources like Black therapists. In future celebrations, she said she hopes to be able to work with partners in the community who can speak to the seven principles.

Her discussions of the principles will be aligned with Christian scripture, but that aspect isn’t required to celebrate Kwanzaa.

“If embraced fully, it can be a wonderful reconnecting experience across those seven days,” Moore said, calling Kwanzaa an opportunity to reconnect with Africa and its many cultures.

The celebrations can be a chance to spend time with family, share in food, music and dance, as well as reflect on the seven principles and African ancestry.

“There is no other holiday that we have that looks at our connection to the motherland. So what I do during Kwanzaa, I trace ancestry, look at different customs — food, language, ceremonies,” Moore said, describing finding “a whole new sense of journeys to explore” as he learned of his Bamileke and Ibo ancestry in Cameroon and Nigeria, respectively.

Wilson said Kwanzaa is a way to acknowledge Black history in a way that’s often overlooked in the United States.

“It celebrates that we didn’t start in enslavement. We started as kings and queens; we started as farmers and doing all those things much prior to anything dealing with enslavement,” she said.

Moore said one of his favorite days of Kwanzaa is the second, when the principle is Kujichagulia — self-determination.

“To find yourself and speak for yourself and not let others define who you are,” he said.

Denise Moore, CEO of the Minority Business Development Center in Bloomington, said even though the center will be closed this week, she plans to spend time in the space at Eastland Mall on Thursday to pay homage to the fourth day — Ujamaa, for cooperative economics.

The fifth day — Kuuma, for creativity — can be an opportunity to experiment with different foods, learn about how different parts of the world that are connected by common African ancestry share cooking styles, and express some creativity through the meal. However, Karamu is the Kwanzaa feast held on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, depending on family traditions.

The last three principles, creativity, purpose and faith, “tend to be interpersonal, looking at yourself as well as what that means for the community,” Wilson said.

Similar to Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, people who celebrate Kwanzaa light an additional candle each night on the kinara.

Celebrations at home can be small and intimate, but Moore recalled larger celebrations held at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities in years past.

“When we lived in Bloomington many years ago, that community was awesome. … They would have all seven days and each day would be in a different place,” he said. “There was a big kinara that would be taken to each location — a church would have it, and then the Western Avenue Community Center would have it, you know — for each of the seven days.”

Now, when the Moores help throw the celebrations in Peoria, “I bring the drummers together and a dance troupe and we'll have a speaker and then we'll do storytelling and we'll have food and stuff like that.”

A celebration of that scale doesn’t appear to have been revived in Bloomington-Normal, but the kinaras continue to be lit and the principles honored.