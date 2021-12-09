Watch now: McLean County Christmas tree sellers go out on a limb to maintain supply

HEYWORTH — If you’ve noticed the smell of Christmas in the air, it just might be coming from a fresh, living Christmas tree.

Dave Phillips, 50, is a second-generation farmer who takes pride in the trees he grows at Phillips Christmas Trees near Heyworth. He got his start selling Scotch pine, white pine, Norway spruce, red pine and Austrian pine when he was in grade school.

For him, getting his thumbs green as a youngster was just part of life growing up on a farm. Phillips said as a little guy, his job was to drag trees 200 or 300 yards across the property.

“The whole thing started as a 4-H project by my oldest brother,” he said, and they started off small, with just a few trees.

“This is not like corn and beans,” he said, explaining that selling trees is not a quick turnaround.

Cultivation can take a minimum of seven years, and more for certain species.

Another part of farm life is knowing not all of your crops will make it to market, Phillips said.

Around 70 to 100 trees were pulled from the ground before this season's start because of new blight disease that affects Scotch pines, causing their needles to brown and fall off.

Phillips said someone from the U.S. Department of Agriculture came to check out the issue, and he was told the trees had to come out.

He responded: “Darn!”

Trimmed-down supply

Nationally, tree farms are experiencing a shortage of the arboreal holiday fixture. But you won’t struggle with finding one at Phillips’ farm, where he said he plants trees every year and hopes for the best.

Phillips said there aren't many other tree farmers in McLean County, and the demand for Christmas trees has only grown.

Families are looking for more things to do together during COVID, he said, and a visit to a tree farm gives the kids a place to run around. They can also help pick the tree that comes home.

Mark Stahl is the garden manager at Owen’s Nursery and Florist, 1700 Morrissey Drive in Bloomington, which sells trees shipped in from North Carolina and Michigan. He agreed that demand is up.

Stahl said they’re stocked up for the season with trees around 7 or 8 feet in height, but anything taller than 9 feet is hard to come by. He noted that they had to scramble to get their Fraser firs from North Carolina this year.

Phillips, who opened the weekend before Thanksgiving, advised people to stop by early in the season to get the best pickings.

Cultivating Christmas

Phillips starts his trees as 2-year-old seedlings placed in the ground over two or three weeks.

He keeps his grounds well-groomed and cleared of weeds. Phillips said he has to make several passes around his trees with the grass mower — enough to keep debris from discharging under them.

And if his mowers break down, he has to learn how to fix them himself, and do it quick.

The tools used on his farm have surely changed since he got his start in the 1970s. Phillips said he cut trees down by hand with a bow saw until a few years ago, after he had rotator cuff surgery. He's since upgraded to an electric chain saw.

But if customers want the full experience, they can cut trees themselves with a bow saw.

Phillips does shear and shape his trees, something many other farmers don't do.

“You can still trim them and still make them look halfway natural, if a person knows what they’re doing,” he said.

If he doesn’t shear his trees, he said he'd only be able to sell 17% of them.

He also sprays them to ward off bugs and fungi, which involves hauling a 50-pound tank on his back.

"I've gotten a few more gray hairs out of it," he said.

Choosing and caring for a tree

Phillips advised tree shoppers to first consider how much space they have at home, both vertically and horizontally.

Stahl said the average ceiling is 8 feet tall, and most people will select trees between 6 and 7 1/2 feet tall.

You might want to leave room for a star, angel or any other topper you're thinking of.

After size, it just comes down to personal preference, Phillips said. Some tree types have long needles, like Scotch pines, whereas Douglas firs have shorter ones.

But what's even more important, he said, is how you care for the tree at home — it needs to be put in water right away. He's heard some people swear by adding a spoonful of sugar to the water.

Both tree sellers recommend keeping the tree well-watered and far away from heat sources.

Stahl said people should cut an inch off the bottom of the trunk when they get it home, as tree sap will have sealed off the stump. Making that cut helps the tree soak up more water.

An added bonus of fresh-cut trees? They're better for the environment than plastic imitations, as the natural tress will be recycled as marine habitats in ponds or chipped into mulch, Stahl said.

Phillips said firs are by far his favorite, because they smell more of citrus. Scotch pines have a typical pine smell, he said, and a Norway spruce aroma is less intense.

“This is as fresh as it gets,” he said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

