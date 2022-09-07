Watch now: ISU Horticulture Center readies for Autumnal Festival

NORMAL — The Autumnal Festival at Illinois State University’s Horticulture Center returns this weekend with an eye toward showing off curiosities of the plant world.
The theme for the 17th annual festival on Sept. 10 and 11 is “Plant Curiosities." Such curiosities seem to be among the factors that draw people to horticulture, said Horticulture Center Director Jessica Chambers.
“I picked plant curiosities because I think that’s what people are interested in,” she said.
Chambers wants to encourage visitors to explore and learn about different plants. She used the example of her own children growing up around the center, but rarely spending time in the children’s garden there.
“A children’s garden’s cool, but the most important thing is nature,” she said.
One of the ways she plans to get kids interested in plants and nature is by turning the small building at the Horticulture Center into a “Curiosity Cabin.” The building is redecorated each year to fit the theme of the Autumnal Festival.
“I think this is my favorite year we’ve done the cabin,” Chambers said.
The center sits on around 26 acres off of Raab Road, north of ISU’s golf course. The center started in 2005 and hosted the first Autumnal Festival the same year. Some of the center is dedicated to research plots, as well as restored prairie between the demonstration gardens and the research areas.
Nick Pershey was a student who learned at the Horticulture Center and now uses it to teach classes as an instructor at ISU. His classes regularly take on projects at the center, including the new paver parking lot that was put in last fall.
His horticulture intro class is out at the center almost every day until the weather gets too cold. They learn the basics of horticulture and landscaping, while helping care for the center as well.
“Every student that participates in a horticulture class gets to leave at least a fingerprint at the Horticulture Center,” Pershey said.
He left his own mark on the center as a student when he created a conifer garden, the “pinetum,” as an independent project. He now uses it to teach classes.
The flexibility of the Horticulture Center gives students, especially those with projects like independent studies, a place to explore their own interests.
“It allows the students to find his or her passion,” Pershey said.
Visitors to the Autumnal Festival will have opportunities to learn more about horticulture for themselves. Attractions this year include crafts and rotten fruit throwing, along with art installations and a silent auction. Experts from the University of Illinois Extension, ISU and local farmers and gardeners will also be present.
With the plethora of fall events in Bloomington-Normal, Chambers hopes to make the event more a celebration of horticulture than of autumn.
“I really started off with more of an autumnal feel (…) but as the center matures, I want it to have a more educational, botanical feel,” she said.
The event has a $10 entrance fee for those 13 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for kids 2 and younger. Special activities include a gourd hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday and a tour of the gardens, with a focus on plant curiosities, led by Chambers at 10 a.m. Sunday. The main event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at https://horticulturecenter.illinoisstate.edu. Proceeds go toward the Horticulture Center.
The center is normally open to the public daily from dawn to dusk but will be closed next week during set-up for the festival.
Central Illinois’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $80,000
Great 3 bedroom ranch near IWU. This home features almost all new flooring throughout, a new furnace and a great fenced in yard.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $70,000
Spacious ranch located in wonderful neighborhood so close to Miller Park with 2 car garage (22'x 20')! Large eat-in kitchen with good cabinet space & all appliances remain. Dining space has room for a large table & opens to roomy 3 seasons addition. Master bedroom includes 3 closets & access to bathroom. HUGE bathroom allows for main floor laundry! Washer/dryer remain with the home. Fenced yard. Great area, great house, & great price!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $69,900
Don't miss this opportunity. Three bedrooms and one full bath. Nice enclosed back porch. Newer furnace and central air. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized lot. Good sized rooms. Concrete pad that used to have a one car garage. Newer front porch.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $79,900
Cozy ranch home on a quiet street just on the edge of Bloomington. Go out on the front porch and enjoy the tranquility of the country with the convience of only being a few minute drive from the city center! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a nice sized fenced in yard with a small shed.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $75,000
Furnace 2013, Kitchen and bathroom updated 2018, Roof 2009. Was set up for wheelchair access, some accessible features. Very nice two car garage. Corner lot. Affordable with very few updates needed.
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $80,000
Good first time homebuyer or investment opportunity with this 3 bedroom 1 bath home that sits on a large dep lot with mature trees. Extra storage with the oversized 1 car garage. Sit on the back deck & watch the wild life coming through the yard!! There is a large living room, eat-in kitchen and 1st floor laundry. There is some fresh paint and some updated flooring! All appliances including washer & dryer remain. This home is close to the Elementary School and is on a dead-end street!
3 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $86,000
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with great character, many updates and endless opportunities with 40X30 garage. New Roof 2019! Updated flooring, 9ft ceilings and tons of natural light welcome you home! Front porch sitting area with newer carpet. Living room opens to formal dining room for easy flow and entertaining. Eat in kitchen provides ample storage and cabinet space with new solid surface countertops and backsplash. Unfinished basement provides ample storage space. Enjoy the deck and 40X30 shed with concrete floor and limitless possibilities!
2 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $67,900
Furnace new in 02/15. Trane 95%. Water Heater new 03/15. All plumbing torn out and replaced throughout the house and to the city waterline 2015. Central Air replaced 2020. Detached garage is 40 X 32 for 1280 Sq Ft. Presently has heater (sold "as is" unsure if operational). Plus another one car detached garage. The lot on left had a house on it which this owner tore down and joined the two lots into one tax ID.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $60,000
2 bedroom, 1 bath home located only 2.4 miles from ISU and only 1.4 miles from Wesleyan University. Great investment opportunity! New roof 2014, New water heater 2015. Property being sold "as-is" all inspections are for informational purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $74,500
Property is being sold as is with no warranties. All offers shall include pre-approval letter or proof of funds. Seller will convey title via a special or limited warranty deed. This home must be listed for 7 days before any offer is accepted.
3 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $74,900
What a fantastic find in Colfax, IL. Located a short approximate 20 minutes drive from Bloomington/Normal, this 3 bedroom home is spotless and ready for a new owner. Greeted by the large oversized living room as soon as you walk in the possibilities are endless. Large kitchen with all appliances remaining. Main floor full bath provides access convenience. Mud/Drop Zone room off the back door will help keep the home clean when it comes to entry/exit from the back door. Partial unfinished basement allows for ample storage. Oversized detached garage and fully fenced in back yard which is massive for a home of this size. Mature trees and so much more. Fantastic for investors, down-sizer, first time buyer and more! Updates galore! Roof 2009, Furnace/AC 2017, Water Heater 2005, Several plumbing updates between 2009-2020. Sump pump 2020 and an all new foundation in 2016. This home truly checks all the boxes.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $84,000
Tons of potential in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Bloomington! Newer AC, appliances, and an oversized 2 car garage. Check out the possibilities.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $79,000
Ideal for first time home buyers, or for investment rental. Handy person can finish to their liking. Spacious open floor plan with 1st floor primary bedroom and full bath main floor. Lots of windows for natural light. Has 3 decks to enjoy the outdoors, and an enclosed foyer to enter the home. Updated carpet in several rooms (2022), kitchen flooring (2022), foyer flooring (2022) and hot water heater (2022). Nice size 2 car garage. Property does not have a stove/range and refrigerator. Property is sold AS-IS; inspections completed for informational purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $90,000
In the heart of the Hornets' nest your small-town dreams shall be answered. Centrally located within a stone's throw of the Hometown Proud IGA. Step into this lovely 3-bedroom two story home and take in the natural light beaming into every room. Fresh new carpet softens the vibe in the cozy living room leading into the bright eat-in kitchen. First floor bedroom option with laundry has a private entrance and huge floor to ceiling windows. The main floor bathroom has been recently painted. Upstairs you find two spacious bedrooms both complete with generous closets. Brand new roof! A private deck off the back of the home opens up to a SUPER deep, fenced in park of a backyard. Fill the neighborhood with the aroma of Johnsonville brats while the kids get all jacked up on Mt. Dew and run laps around the huge backyard. Property is sold as-is. Nice home to enjoy for yourself or to build your investment profile as a rental property.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $86,000
Large 1 and 1/2 story home on corner lot. 2 car detached garage. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens. Second story family room. Pocket doors, lots of original woodwork and hardwood flooring. Tons of space. Property is being cleaned out. Use back door.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $93,900
ALL ON ONE LEVEL. 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM RANCH HOME ON A CORNER LOT. FENCED YARD.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $25,000
Great potential for some TLC! Just a half block from Miller Park. Vinyl replacement windows throughout. Sold AS IS.
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $84,900
Economical Property = Owner Occupied/ Investment/ Flip Opp! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - Over 1,700 sqft 2 Story home on a large 1/4 Acre Corner lot, ideally located near parks & schools! Oversized 2 car detached garage.