Watch now: ISU Horticulture Center readies for Autumnal Festival

NORMAL — The Autumnal Festival at Illinois State University’s Horticulture Center returns this weekend with an eye toward showing off curiosities of the plant world.

The theme for the 17th annual festival on Sept. 10 and 11 is “Plant Curiosities." Such curiosities seem to be among the factors that draw people to horticulture, said Horticulture Center Director Jessica Chambers.

“I picked plant curiosities because I think that’s what people are interested in,” she said.

Chambers wants to encourage visitors to explore and learn about different plants. She used the example of her own children growing up around the center, but rarely spending time in the children’s garden there.

“A children’s garden’s cool, but the most important thing is nature,” she said.

One of the ways she plans to get kids interested in plants and nature is by turning the small building at the Horticulture Center into a “Curiosity Cabin.” The building is redecorated each year to fit the theme of the Autumnal Festival.

“I think this is my favorite year we’ve done the cabin,” Chambers said.

The center sits on around 26 acres off of Raab Road, north of ISU’s golf course. The center started in 2005 and hosted the first Autumnal Festival the same year. Some of the center is dedicated to research plots, as well as restored prairie between the demonstration gardens and the research areas.

Nick Pershey was a student who learned at the Horticulture Center and now uses it to teach classes as an instructor at ISU. His classes regularly take on projects at the center, including the new paver parking lot that was put in last fall.

His horticulture intro class is out at the center almost every day until the weather gets too cold. They learn the basics of horticulture and landscaping, while helping care for the center as well.

“Every student that participates in a horticulture class gets to leave at least a fingerprint at the Horticulture Center,” Pershey said.

He left his own mark on the center as a student when he created a conifer garden, the “pinetum,” as an independent project. He now uses it to teach classes.

The flexibility of the Horticulture Center gives students, especially those with projects like independent studies, a place to explore their own interests.

“It allows the students to find his or her passion,” Pershey said.

Visitors to the Autumnal Festival will have opportunities to learn more about horticulture for themselves. Attractions this year include crafts and rotten fruit throwing, along with art installations and a silent auction. Experts from the University of Illinois Extension, ISU and local farmers and gardeners will also be present.

With the plethora of fall events in Bloomington-Normal, Chambers hopes to make the event more a celebration of horticulture than of autumn.

“I really started off with more of an autumnal feel (…) but as the center matures, I want it to have a more educational, botanical feel,” she said.

The event has a $10 entrance fee for those 13 and older, $5 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for kids 2 and younger. Special activities include a gourd hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday and a tour of the gardens, with a focus on plant curiosities, led by Chambers at 10 a.m. Sunday. The main event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at https://horticulturecenter.illinoisstate.edu. Proceeds go toward the Horticulture Center.