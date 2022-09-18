Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now.

“I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.

There are about 25 species of hummingbirds in the United States, but the ruby-throated hummingbird is the only one regularly seen in the eastern part of the country.

When the sunlight hits them just right, ruby-throated hummingbirds have a bright green, slightly metallic looking body. Only the adult males have ruby throats.

Frautschi keeps track of when the first one arrives and the last one leaves.

The first arrival is usually the last week of April, although the earliest she has seen one at her feeders is April 12, 1998. Males arrive first, with the first females showing up about a week after the first males, she said.

The last ones usually leave the last week of September, but Frautschi said she had a young hummer stay around until Oct. 16 in 2002.

Right now hummingbirds are fueling up for their journey to wintering grounds in Mexico and Central America.

“If you were to hold one in your hand at its normal weight, it’s going to weigh around a penny,” she explained. “They’re going to bulk up from a penny to a penny and a half’s worth to make the flight.”

That’s one reason why you see them making frequent visits to feeders and flowers this time of year.

“I love hummingbirds because they are these magical creatures that God has endowed us with to be able to see they can survive many types of obstacles,” said Frautschi.

Among those obstacles to survival are house cats, windows, bullfrogs and praying mantises, according to Vern Kleen of the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders.

Kleen has been a bird bander for 62 years and has been banding hummingbirds for 22 years. He banded hummingbirds during the Hummingbird Festival and Pollination Celebration at Sugar Grove Nature Center on Sept. 3.

The birds were captured in special cages that surrounded feeding stations. Kleen took a few measurements and recorded their gender and whether they were adults or young birds. Then he carefully attached a tiny metal band to one leg on each bird. The bands, which contain unique letters and numbers, are so small about 20 can fit on a safety pin.

Banding helps determine how successful a breeding season has been, and recapturing previously banded birds provides information on lifespan and where they travel, explained Kleen.

Some lucky people who “adopted” a hummingbird during the festival were able to have them placed in their open palm to release them after they were banded.

“It’s very light. You hardly feel it,” said Linda Stengel of McLean after releasing her “adopted” bird. “You feel the heartbeat, though. It’s very fast.”

Their hearts beat about 1,200 times a minute, according to a fact sheet from the bird banders’ group.

“If humans were required to consume food in the same proportion as hummingbirds, they would have to eat 250 or more quarter-pound hamburgers every day,” the fact sheet said.

Rather than hamburgers, hummingbirds eat insects, nectar from flowers and sugar water from feeders. The standard solution for hummingbird feeders is 4 cups of water to 1 cup of white sugar. Don’t add red dye, honey or artificial sweeteners.

“People feeding hummingbirds need to know that they need to keep it clean,” said Frautschi. “Especially in hot, humid weather, they need to change this nectar about every three days or if they see any mold or it starts to get cloudy.”

Although hummingbird migration is winding down, Frautschi said people should keep their hummingbird feeders up until at least two weeks after they have seen the last hummingbird.