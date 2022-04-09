Watch now: Bloomington woman shares tips for a zero-waste lifestyle

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman wants more people to know that a zero-waste, plastic-free life is possible in Bloomington-Normal.

Linda Stroh, a registered nurse, has been leading a practically zero-waste lifestyle for a couple of years now. She started on the path after becoming worried about chemicals that can be found in some plastics. Her concerns included products as well as their packaging.

“I looked at my house one day and I was like, ‘Where did all this plastic come from?’” Stroh said.

The amount of trash produced per person per day in the United States is nearing the 5-pound mark, she said, citing EPA information. Cutting back on that amount for herself has helped reduce her stress, she said. She has also found that switching to sustainable products like cloth napkins and towels, as well as homemade products like laundry detergent and toothpaste, have helped her save money.

“This is very doable; there’s nothing complicated about it,” she said.

To help inform more people about zero-waste alternatives, Stroh has started teaching classes, with her next one coming up July 20 at Heartland Community College. She also has one scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Normal Public Library. Along with those classes, she said she would be happy to help other organizations or businesses to talk with employees or members.

“A lot of people do know they need to do something more, but they don’t know what to do,” she said.

Other changes she has made include refusing plastic utensils at fast food restaurants and bringing her own utensils instead; growing and drying her own herbs; and only using reusable bags.

She has found resources online and through the Bloomington Public Library. Finding products without plastic packaging can be difficult, Stroh said, so there are some things she has to order online.

It often comes down to finding the right spot to buy certain products, she said, noting that smaller companies seem to be more conscious of their packaging and product decisions.

“You get to your smaller companies and they really do have our health and our planet in their minds,” she said.

Stroh uses the "5R's" to guide her zero-waste lifestyle: refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle and rot. Recycle is far down the list because it still adds to the cycling of plastic through the economy and environment, she explained.

Plastic never fully breaks down, and in late March it was announced that micro plastics had been found in human blood for the first time, according to a study published in Environment International.

Part of Stroh’s methods include using TerraCycle recycling centers, including those at St. Luke Union Church in Bloomington and the Subaru dealership in Normal. Subaru has a partnership with TerraCycle nationwide.

St. Luke Rev. Andy Gifford said the church began a recycling drop-program in 1985, starting with paper recycling.

“It was a means of stewardship to the earth,” he said. “(Eventually we) realized it could not only sustain itself as a program, but generate funds.”

Those funds now go to local charities the church supports.

The garage behind the church houses containers for a variety of single-stream recycling, aluminum cans and other products, sometimes brand-specific, including pens, Rubbermaid food storage containers and Burt’s Bees products.

Resources like the recycling centers and Green Top Grocery, where Stroh brings her own containers to hold bulk items, make a zero-waste lifestyle achievable in Bloomington-Normal, she said.

Stroh said her zero-waste goal is simply going back to the ideals held when she was growing up on a farm. The farm was fairly self-sustainable and did not even have trash pickup, she said.

“It seemed as though nothing came in plastics,” she said.

To learn more about Stroh's classes, email her at l-stroh@hotmail.com.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

