Pankau: Two trees you should never plant

Spring is a great time for planting new trees in the landscape. With ample rainfall to support a newly planted specimen coupled with warm temperatures and mild weather, there is great motivation to get outside and plant things. However, there are some commonly sold trees that fall onto my “do not plant” list.

Colorado blue spruce (Picea pungens) tops my list of trees not to plant. As its name implies, this tree is native to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It is adapted to the cool, dry climate of the Rockies, as well as the sandy and well-drained soils.

Although the beautiful, blue-green foliage of blue spruce is something to admire in the landscape, this beauty is short-lived. As blue spruce mature, the humid climate and varying soil conditions of Illinois limit this plants ability to thrive. It is a sure bet they will suffer from a variety of common disease issues afflicting their species.

While there are treatments available to slow disease symptoms, there is no cure. In my experience, treatments are costly and most often ineffective as a long-term solution, making this species a relatively short-lived landscape plant.

Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) is widely planted for its ornamental value, with a long spring floral display, beautiful dark green foliage and a compact pyramidal habit. There are at least 20 cultivars available, but the tree is commonly called “Bradford pear” in reference to the most common cultivar.

Being a native of East Asia, Callery pear has relatively few disease or insect issues here in the US. However, it is highly susceptible to storm damage due to the tree’s propensity for narrow branch angles and weak branch attachments. In the words of a veteran arborist, the tree’s fate is to “peel apart like a banana” in wind or ice storms, leaving an irregular and unattractive canopy.

Over the past few decades, commonly planted pear cultivars presumed sterile demonstrated invasive character when they began producing fertile fruits. Seed is spread by birds in open, sunny and unmowed areas. From fencerow to freeways, flowering Callery pear is visible on any drive through Illinois. It is one of the only species to have white, abundant flowers during its bloom time, making it stick out like a sore thumb.

Despite its ornamental value, Callery pear is a threat to natural areas and is vulnerable to storm damage. With a limited lifetime in your landscape and long-term impact on nature preserves, it is not a tree worth planting.

Although I dislike picking on trees, I am dedicated to offering a homeowner the guidance to discover a beautiful, healthy tree that lasts a lifetime, or longer. There are so many other trees available that provide equal or better beauty in the landscape and thrive trouble-free for a lifetime. Be sure to explore all the options at your local landscape center before planting a species prone to poor performance.