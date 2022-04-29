Pankau: Discover a woodland of blue this week

We all have our favorite spring wildflowers for one reason or another. Maybe they are part of a native plant community we visit often, such as a close-by natural area or favorite park trail. Perhaps our preference comes from the plants we are able to cultivate at home, in our own gardens.

For me, it’s certainly hard to pick one favorite. I probably have a list a mile long of my “favorites.” In recent years, the Virginia bluebell (Mertensia virginica) has moved up on my list for both its presence in my most loved local natural areas and its ability to thrive in cultivation.

Virginia bluebells are quite common across Illinois, occurring in nearly every county in the state. They thrive in the partial shade of woodlands with rich loamy soil, typically along floodplains but also stretching into more upland sites if both the soil and the habitat are of high enough quality. In the right habitat, they often form large patches creating a beautiful display this time of year.

As spring soils warm, this plant develops relatively quickly from its first emergence of beautiful, purplish early leaves to mature, light green foliage over the course of several weeks. It reaches peak flower display right around the frost free date each year and with its natural abundance around our property has become a plant symbolic of the start of the growing season for me.

Like many other spring wildflowers, bluebells do a lot to help support native fauna. Many pollinating insects, such as bees and some flies, visit bluebells for pollen or nectar this time of year. Hummingbirds have also been noted to use bluebells in some areas.

In the early season, patches of bluebells provide important cover for many native insects as they emerge. Even white-tailed deer have been observed browsing foliage on these plants before they disappear for the season in mid-summer.

As a landscape plant, bluebells provide a great splash of blueish-purple to shade gardens in the early spring. I also really enjoy the bright green colored foliage that persists after flowering. These beautiful and delicate, oblong leaves eventually fade away by July, so put some thought into what can fill the void for the rest of the season.

Wild geraniums (Geranium maculatum) are a great companion plant to extend the flower display since they flower right after bluebells and keep the wave of purple-blue going for almost another month with their more delicate, lighter colored flowers. To fill in, bluebells look wonderful surrounded by native ferns. If you don’t have a native shade garden established yet, bluebells work great in an existing hosta garden.

If you are interested in adding native wildflowers to your landscape, watch for local native plant sales and native plant nurseries in your area. Avoid harvesting from the wild since it impacts natural populations is typically prohibited in natural areas. The Illinois Native Plant Society has a list of sale and nurseries available at: illinoisplants.org.