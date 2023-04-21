McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “The Art of Delicious Desserts” during their May unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Republic of Italy — Tourist Attractions,” 309-824-2784. Our May Member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is regular size men’s deodorant sticks.

Other programs and activities include the following: 1-5 p.m., May 6, Rugged Barn “Market Day” and HCE Bake Sale, Towanda, 309-829-2537; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. May 15, Community Service Day: Making “Quilt as You Go” flannel or fleece blankets and doll blankets,” McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Dr., Bloomington, 309-533-1135;

11:45 a.m., May 16, Cultural Enrichment – lunch at Uncle Vaits, Lexington, followed by a 1 p.m. tour of Van Dolah Castle Gardens and home, 1280 PJ Keller Hwy, Lexington, R.S.V.P. by 5/12 to Ruth Poppe, grppoppe@frontier.com.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Downs: 9:30 a.m. May 2, Downs Fire Station, lesson: “Creating a Hummingbird Haven” by Rosemary Toohill and minor lesson by Nancy Erickson, salad luncheon with drinks provided by hostess, Carol Nygaard, members to bring salad and own table service, donations for Downs Pantry and Veterans and books to share; 309-530-1520.

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. May 5, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-319-9202.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. May 8, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Linda Conder; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 1 p.m. May 10, home of Joanne Maitland, Bloomington, lesson and desserts by Joanne Maitland; 309-452-7190.