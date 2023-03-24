McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Creating a Hummingbird Haven” during their April unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Republic of Italy – The Vatican,” 309-824-2784. Our April Member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is dryer sheets.

Other programs and activities include the following: 10 –11:30 a.m., Apr. 11, Cultural Enrichment – “All About Olive Oil and More, The Olive Bin presenting, McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium 2242 Westgate Dr, Bloomington, lunch at Fiesta Ranchero, dutch treat, R.S.V.P. by 4/6, 309-824-2346; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Apr. 17, Community Service Day: Making “Quilt as You Go” flannel or fleece blankets,” McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium; 309-533-1135.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Apr. 4, Downs American Legion, demonstration on Patio Gardening by AB Hatchery and lesson on The Art of Delicious Desserts by Sharon Roggy, hostesses: Gina McDannold, Cindy Sutton and Connie Wade, members to bring own table service, dryer sheets, a pot with dirt and donations for Downs Pantry and Veterans; 309-530-1520.

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Apr. 7, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-319-9202.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Apr. 10, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Cindy Kelley; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 4 p.m. Apr. 12, Jim’s Steak House, Bloomington, lesson by Patti Heck; 309-452-7190.