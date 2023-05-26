Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will enjoy lunch, fellowship and touring for their June meetings.

Other programs and workshops: 11 a.m. June 13, Cultural Enrichment – Dutch-treat lunch at Busy Corner Restaurant, Goodfield, IL, tours of Scottwood Floral and Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream, reservations: 309-303-3566; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. June 19, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, Community Service Day, making doll blankets and seat belt covers, 309-826-9559; 2 - 3:30 p.m., June 19, University of IL Extension, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, Read & Share: discussion of “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis; 309-825-6558; 4-6 p.m., June 28, HCE Bake Sale at Downs Farmers Market.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: noon, June 2, lunch at Lakeside Country Club, 1201 E. Croxton, Bloomington; 309-310-9205.

Towanda: 10 a.m. June 5, tour the gardens at RGW Candy Company, Atlanta, IL followed by lunch at Country-Aire Restaurant and a tour of “The Sights of Atlanta, IL”; 309-824-4797.

Downs: 11 a.m. June 6, lunch at La Tea Dah, 1100 S. Madison, Clinton, IL, followed by optional local shopping, 10 a.m. carpool at St Mary’s Church, Downs; 309-825-4674.

Dale: 9:30 a.m. June 14, breakfast at the home of Mary Kay Stimpert; 309-452-7190.