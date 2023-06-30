Our 105th Annual meeting will be held on July 11 at Christ Lutheran Church, 311 Hershey Rd., Normal beginning at 8:30 am with registration. Patti Koranda will be the guest speaker and her topic is “Keeping Bees.” At this meeting our annual crafts fair will feature many hand-made items created by members to be judged, reservations at 309-824-4797.

McLean County HCE sponsors Young at Heart Day at the Fair on Thursday, July 27th from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Cloverleaf Auditorium on the fairgrounds. Seniors 60 years and older are especially invited to enjoy the day. Musical entertainment this year kicks off with David Berchtold finger-picking familiar songs on acoustical guitar. Tress and the Mixers will also entertain the crowd. Eighteen vendors will provide educational materials for seniors. Free fair entry, parking and free snacks and drinks are offered to all attending this fun day. Many door prizes are awarded to the lucky winners. Golf cart rides will be available that morning for anyone wanting to see more of the fairgrounds; 309-829-2537.