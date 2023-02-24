McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Pollinators” during their March unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Republic of Italy – Cities,” 309-824-2784. Its March Member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is combs.

McLean County and Livingston Counties HCE will jointly hold the annual “Super Saturday” from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 25 at the McLean County Farm Bureau auditorium, 2242 Westgate Dr., Bloomington. Programs to be given are “Creating a Hummingbird Haven,” presented by Deanna Frautschi of Bloomington; “Little Known Uses of Hankies” presented by Meri Knapp of Cullom; and “The Art of Delicious Desserts” presented by Karen Wyatt and Mary Kerber; 309-824-2784.

The Timeless Clovers Alumni will hold its annual “Chili and Chocolate Cookoff” on March 4 at 5 p.m. at the IL Corn Growers, 14129 Carole Dr., Bloomington. Please bring your favorite chili or a chocolate creation for all to enjoy. Prizes are to be awarded, 571-336-6383.

Other programs and activities include the following:

9 a.m. to noon, March 13, Cultural Enrichment – “Weaving an Easter Basket,” taught by Rosemary Martin, McLean County Farm Bureau auditorium, R.S.V.P. by 2/24, 309-339-9930;

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. March 20, Community Service Day: Making “Quilt as You Go” flannel blankets,” McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium; 309-533-1135.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. March 3, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-319-9202.

Downs: 9:30 a.m. March 7, Downs Fire Station, lesson by Margaret Nagreski, lunch hostesses: Nancy Erickson and Margaret Nagreski, members are to bring own table service and donations for the Downs Food Pantry or veterans; 309-530-1520.

Dale: 11 a.m. March 8, Olive Garden, Bloomington, lesson by Mary Kay Stimpert; 309-452-7190.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. March 13, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Jeanie Wager; 309-824-4797.