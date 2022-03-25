 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HCE units will study 'Using Garden Catalogs as a Source for Successful Gardening'

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Using Garden Catalogs as a Source for Successful Gardening” during their April unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Provinces – Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island,” 309-824-2784.

Other programs and workshops: 11 a.m. April 11, Architectural Tour of the BCPA, elevator available, lunch at Lucca Grill and guided shopping at downtown Bloomington stores, guests welcome, 309-824-2346; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 18, Community Service Day, “Making Microwaveable Bowls,” Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-533-1135; 2-3:30 pm, Read and Share discussion of “Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie, McLean County Extension Office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, 309-825-6558.

On Saturday, April 30, we will have our Spring Friendship Tea from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 311 Hershey Rd, Normal. The public is invited. The program speaker is Jean Howard from Two Sisters Lavender, a small lavender growing farm in LeRoy, IL. Guests will hear about the many benefits and uses of lavender and lavender products will be available for purchase. Contact Cindy at 309-824-4797 for tickets and information.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. April 1, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-663-2779.

Downs: 9:30 a.m. April 5, Downs Fire Station Community Room, lesson by Rosemary Toohill, hostesses: Rosemary and Becky Toohill, members to bring cash donations or items for Downs Food Pantry and Fostering Dignity; 309-824-0661.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. April 11, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Cindy Kelley; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 9:30 a.m. April 13, lunch at the Denny’s Restaurant in Normal, lesson by Candy Rogers; 309-452-7190.

Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. April 14, at Bob Evans Restaurant on Market St, Bloomington, lesson by Jane Callahan; 309-530-8331.

Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. April 20, Parmon House, Bloomington, lessons by Karen Carrigan and Rosemary Martin, hostess: Janet Jones; 309-829-2537.

