HCE units will study 'Sugar Beets'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Sugar Beets” during their October unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Republic of Italy – Italian Food” 309-824-2784.

Our October Member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is individually wrapped snack items.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Attic Treasures and Bake Sale at the Interstate Center in the Rabbit Barn. Other programs and workshops for October: 10 a.m. Oct. 8, carpool at McLean County Farm Bureau, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, for lunch at the Beef House in Covington, IN and the play, “The Wild Women of Winedale,” 309-261-4376; 10 a.m. Oct 11, tour of The Rudd Homestead, 16023 E. 2000 North Road, Pontiac, followed by lunch at Café Fontana, 309-303-3566; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oct. 14, International day: “Welcome to Italy” by speaker Linda Olson, 309-825-4674; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Community Service Day, making Santa Stockings for nursing homes, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-533-1135; 12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Local Leader Lesson, “Fair Trade Goods” at Crossroads Fair Trade Goods & Gifts at 428 N. Main St., Bloomington, 309-824-2784.

October 10-14 is HCE Week. Units will plan activities to promote HCE in their communities.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Downs Fire Station Community Room, lesson by Ruth Hood, hostesses for lunch: Lori Schaefer and Pam Buggar, members are to bring own table service, items for soldier boxes, donations for the Downs Food Pantry and books for member exchange; 309-530-1520.

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Oct. 7, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-319-9202.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Bev Hornickel; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 10 a.m. Oct. 12, Blooms Coffee Bar, Bloomington, lesson by Laura Keiser; 309-452-7190.