HCE units will study stain solutions

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Stain Solutions” during their March unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Provinces – Manitoba,” 309-824-2784.
Other programs and workshops: 12:30 p.m. March 7, lunch at Busy Corner Restaurant in Goodfield, guests welcome, reply by March 1 to 309-824-2346; 9 a.m.–2 p.m. March 21, Community Service Day, children’s flannel blankets project, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-533-1135.
On March 5 at 5 p.m., The Timeless Clovers, McLean County 4-H alumni group, will host a Chocolate and Chili Night at the IL Corn Growers Association, 14129 Carole Dr., Bloomington. Guests may bring chocolate or chili entries for judging or just come to enjoy the tasting and to judge; contact: timelesscloversmcl@gmail.com.
Super Saturday will be held on March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall,1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington. The public is invited. The following lessons and speakers will be presented: History of Country Schools, Dale Maley, President of the Livingston County Historical Society, Using Garden Catalogs as a Source of Information for Successful Gardening by Charlotte Talkington and CSA: Community Supported Agriculture; 309-824-2784.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Downs: 9:30 a.m. Mar. 1, Downs Fire Station Community Room, lesson by Nancy Erickson, hostesses: Ruth Hood and Judy Fisher, members to bring cash donations or items for Downs Food Pantry; 309-824-0661.
Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Mar. 4, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington, lesson by Anita Ogden; 309-663-2779.
Dale: 9:30 a.m. Mar. 9, lunch at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Bloomington, lesson by Joanne Maitland; 309-452-7190.
Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m., Mar. 10. home of Peg Glaser, Danvers. Lesson by Peg Glaser; 309-530-8331.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Mar. 14, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Bev Hornickel; 309-824-4797.
Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. Mar. 16, home of Rosemary Martin, Heyworth, lessons by Mary Jane Wood and Rosemary Martin, hostess: June Fitzgerald; 309-829-2537.