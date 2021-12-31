 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

HCE units will study spices

local

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “From Agar to Za’atar” during their January unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Provinces – Alberta,” 309-824-2784.

Other programs and workshops: 9 a.m. - noon, Jan. 10, Cultural Enrichment: “Games & Snacks to Share,” McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-339-9930; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jan. 17, Community Service Day, Hats, Scarves & Mittens projects, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-533-1135; 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Jan. 25, Local Leader Lesson: “Medical ID Theft” by Camaya Wallace Bechard, Consumer and Family Economics Educator, UI Extension, McLean County Farm Bureau, 309-824-2784.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4, Downs Fire Station, lesson by Paula Miller, Program: Speaker from Fostering Dignity, hostesses: Margaret Nagreski and Gina McDannold, members to bring items for Downs Food Pantry and backpack items for Fostering Dignity; 309-824-0661.

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-663-2779.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Sandy Whalen; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 11 a.m. Jan. 12, lunch at Bob Evans, 2115 W. Market St, Bloomington, lesson by Mary Kay Stimpert; 309-452-7190.

Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13, home of Peg Glaser, Danvers, lesson by Jane Callahan; 309-530-8331.

Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. Jan. 19, Parmon House community room, Bloomington, lessons by Karen Thompson and Rosemary Martin, hostess: Arlene Sieg; 309-829-2537.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Lifting a house to rebuild a foundation

Ask the Builder: Lifting a house to rebuild a foundation

Recently, my daughter purchased an old camp summer house on a lake. The house is about 80 years old and was built on crude cinder blocks that just rested on stony soil. Frost heave over the years has caused the doors and windows to not fit well. Otherwise, the house, built using old-growth timber, is in remarkable shape.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News