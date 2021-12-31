HCE units will study spices

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “From Agar to Za’atar” during their January unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Provinces – Alberta,” 309-824-2784.
Other programs and workshops: 9 a.m. - noon, Jan. 10, Cultural Enrichment: “Games & Snacks to Share,” McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-339-9930; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jan. 17, Community Service Day, Hats, Scarves & Mittens projects, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-533-1135; 12:30 - 2:30 p.m., Jan. 25, Local Leader Lesson: “Medical ID Theft” by Camaya Wallace Bechard, Consumer and Family Economics Educator, UI Extension, McLean County Farm Bureau, 309-824-2784.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Downs: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4, Downs Fire Station, lesson by Paula Miller, Program: Speaker from Fostering Dignity, hostesses: Margaret Nagreski and Gina McDannold, members to bring items for Downs Food Pantry and backpack items for Fostering Dignity; 309-824-0661.
Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-663-2779.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Sandy Whalen; 309-824-4797.
Dale: 11 a.m. Jan. 12, lunch at Bob Evans, 2115 W. Market St, Bloomington, lesson by Mary Kay Stimpert; 309-452-7190.
Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13, home of Peg Glaser, Danvers, lesson by Jane Callahan; 309-530-8331.
Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. Jan. 19, Parmon House community room, Bloomington, lessons by Karen Thompson and Rosemary Martin, hostess: Arlene Sieg; 309-829-2537.