HCE units will study 'online shopping'

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Online Shopping” during their January unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Republic of Italy – Agriculture,” 309-824-2784. Our January Member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is large cans of men’s shaving cream.
Other programs and activities include the following: 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 10, Cultural Enrichment – Tour of McLean County History Museum in Bloomington with lunch to follow, 309-825-8458; 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Jan. 16, Community Service Day: “Making Flannel Blankets,” McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-533-1135; 12:30-2 p.m. Jan. 24, Local Leader Lesson, “Simply Charcuterie!” Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-824-2784.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Downs: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3, Downs Fire Station, lesson by Karen Crull, hostesses: Rita Toohill, Ruth Hood and LaVonne Cunningham. Members are to bring own table service, shaving cream, donations for the Downs Food Pantry or veterans and books for member exchange; 309-530-1520.
Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Jan. 6, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-319-9202.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Linda Conder; 309-824-4797.
Dale: 10 a.m. Jan. 11, Shannon’s Restaurant, Bloomington, lesson by Doris Finnegan; 309-452-7190.
Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. Jan. 18, home of Mary Jane Wood, Normal, lesson by Donna LaMar, hostess: Donna LaMar; 309-829-2537.