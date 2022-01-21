HCE units will study medical identity theft

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Medical Identity Theft” during their February unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Provinces – Saskatchewan,” 309-824-2784.
Other programs and workshops: 9 a.m. - noon Feb. 14, Cultural Enrichment: “Mod Podge Plate,” McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, $3 members, $5 non-members by Feb. 10, 309-825-8458; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Community Service Day, children’s flannel blankets, Hats, Scarves & Mittens projects, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-533-1135; 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Read & Share, “The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline, University of Illinois Extension, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington; 309-825-6558; 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Local Leader Lesson: “Stain Solutions,” webinar hosted by Camaya Wallace Bechard, Consumer and Family Economics Educator, UI Extension, McLean County Farm Bureau, 309-824-2784.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Downs: 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1, Downs Fire Station Community Room, lesson by Becky Toohill, hostesses: Cindy Sutton and Pam Buggar, members to bring cash donations or items for Downs Food Pantry or backpack items for Fostering Dignity; 309-824-0661.
Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Feb. 4, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington, lessons by Becky Kleinschmidt and Phyllis Wallace; 309-663-2779.
Dale: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9, lunch at Denny’s on Eldorado Road, Bloomington, lesson by Judy Ehlers; 309-452-7190.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Bev Hornickel; 309-824-4797.
Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. Feb. 16, home of Donna LaMar, Normal, lessons by Kathryn McNeely and Donna LaMar, hostess: Karen Carrigan; 309-829-2537.
Dry Grove: TBA; 309-530-8331.