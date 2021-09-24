HCE units will study 'Five Flavors - How Your Palate Changes'

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Five Flavors – How Your Palate Changes” during their October meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Provinces - Ontario;” 309-824-2784.

Other programs and workshops:

•11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oct. 7, International Day – “On the Road to Ontario,” presented by Paula Miller and Karen Crull; McLean County Farm Bureau, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-825-4674.

•7 a.m. - noon, Oct. 9, bake sale, Bloomington Farmers Market, 309-829-2537.

•10 a.m., Oct. 12, Gobena Coffee tour and lunch at Common Ground, Gridley, meet at 9:20 at ISU Alumni Center for carpool to tour, 309-303-3566.

• Fall Tour: “Is There Life After 50?”, Oct. 14, Barn III Dinner Theatre, dinner and play, FB for carpool, 309-261-4376.

• 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Community Service Day, “Santa Stockings for Seniors,” Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-533-1135.

•12:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 26., Local Leader Lesson, “How to Save on Travel” presented by Camaya Wallace Bechard, consumer and family economics educator for University of Illinois Extension, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-824-2784.

Our Attic Treasures and Bake Sale will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Interstate Center in Cloverleaf Hall. Many tables of treasures will be offered from kitchen items to holiday items to electronics and so much more. Delicious baked goods also will be sold. Proceeds are dedicated to soldier projects and scholarships; 309-275-8898.

October 11-16 is HCE Week. All units will observe this week with activities promoting HCE activities at local venues including schools, libraries, fire stations and farm elevators.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Oct. 1, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-533-1135.

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5, Downs Fire Department; 309-824-0661.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 11 a.m., Oct. 13, Bandanas for lunch; 309-452-7190.

Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 14, light lunch at the home of Peg Glaser, Danvers; 309-530-8331.

Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. Oct. 20, home of Mary Jane Wood, Normal, members to bring items for Fostering Dignity backpacks; 309-829-2537.