Home and Community Education

HCE units will study 'Fair Trade Goods at Crossroads'

local

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Fair Trade Goods” during their November unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Republic of Italy – Economy, Geography and Climate”, 309-824-2784. Our November Member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is canned soup and canned potatoes items.

9 a.m. – noon Nov. 15, Cultural Enrichment: Cookie Exchange, McLean County Farm Bureau, 2242 Westgate Dr., Bloomington, 309-825-8458; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Community Service Day: packing and delivering Santa Stockings for nursing homes, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-533-1135; 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Read & Share: discussion of “Distant Shores”, by Kristen Hannah, McLean County Extension, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, 309-825-6558; 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Local Leader Lesson, “Online Shopping”, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 309-824-2784.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 1, Downs Legion Hall, lessons by Karen Crull and Becky Toohill, hostesses for lunch: Rosemary Toohill and Becky Toohill, members are to bring own table service, items for soldier boxes, donations for the Downs Food Pantry and books for member exchange; 309-530-1520.

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Nov. 4, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-319-9202. Dale: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9, Denny’s Restaurant, Normal, lesson by Candy Rogers; 309-452-7190.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Sandy.

Whalen; 309-824-4797.

Night Owls: 7 p.m. Nov. 16, home of Janet Jones, Bloomington, lesson by Karen Thompson, hostess: Karen Thompson; 309-829-2537.

