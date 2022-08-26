HCE Units Will Study “Discovering the Art of Flavor Using Oils and Vinegars.”

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) groups will be learning about “Discovering the Art of Flavor Using Oil and Vinegars” during their September unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Republic of Italy – History Timeline,” 309-824-2784. Our member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is paper plates and napkins.

From 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 7, we will host a bake sale at the Downs Village Market – come support our efforts on behalf of our soldier projects and scholarships. Other programs and workshops for September: 10-11:30 a.m., Sept. 13, tour of Ewing Manor and Genevieve Garden followed by lunch at Olive Garden, 309-824-2346; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sept. 19, Community Service Day, making Santa Stockings for nursing homes, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-533-1135; 2-3:30 pm, Sept. 19, Read and Share discussion of “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson, UI Extension Office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, 309-825-6558; 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., Sept. 27, Local Leader Lesson, “Sugar Beets,” by Kathryn McNeely, FB Auditorium, 309-824-2784.

Sneak peak at October HCE activities: On Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. we will hold our annual Attic Treasures and Bake Sale at the Interstate Center in the Rabbit Barn. Come and support our community projects at this huge sale, 309-824-4797.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Sept. 2, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; 309-319-9202.

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 6, Downs Fire Station Community Room, lessons and hostess: Becky Toohill, members to bring a salad to share for a salad lunch as follows by last name: A-I meat salad, J-R vegetable salad, S-Z dessert salad, drinks and paper goods furnished. Members are also to bring donations for the Downs Food Pantry and books to share with members; 309-530-1520.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, North Park, Towanda, lesson by Cindy Kelley; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 4:15 p.m. Sept. 14, dinner at Bandanas Restaurant, Bloomington, lessons by Doris Finnegan and LaVon Schutz; 309-452-7190.