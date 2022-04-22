HCE units will study 'CSA: Community Supported Agriculture'

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “CSA: Community Supported Agriculture” during their May unit meetings. CSA supports small local agriculture food businesses. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Territories — Northwest, Yukon and Nunavut; 309-824-2784.
Other programs and workshops: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. May 9, Community Service Day, “Making Microwaveable Bowls,” Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, 309-826-9559; 9 a.m.–noon, May 16, Cultural Enrichment: Making a Potted Herb Garden, Master Gardener Program by Jane Smith, Farm Bureau Auditorium, small fee, 309-825-8458.
On Saturday, April 30, the Spring Friendship Tea will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 311 Hershey Rd, Normal. The public is invited. The program speaker is Jean Howard from Two Sisters Lavender, a small lavender growing farm in LeRoy, IL. Guests will hear about the many benefits and uses of lavender and lavender products will be available for purchase. Tea and homemade cookies will be served. Contact Cindy at 309-824-4797 for tickets and information.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Downs: 9:30 a.m. May 3, Downs Fire Station Community Room, lessons by Rosemary Toohill and Nancy Erickson, hostesses: Connie Wade and Carol Nygaard who will furnish a meat salad, crackers and dessert, members to bring salad to share, cash donations or items for Downs Food Pantry and Fostering Dignity or items for our veterans; 309-824-0661.
Eastsiders: 9 a.m. May 6, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington; lesson by Ruth Poppe; 309-663-2779.
Towanda: 6:30 p.m. May 9, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Jennifer Miller; 309-824-4797.
Dale: 11:30 a.m. May 11, salad luncheon at The Maitland Museum, members to bring a salad to share, lesson by Joanne Maitland; 309-452-7190.
Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. May 12, at Bob Evans Restaurant on Market St, Bloomington, lesson by Judy Mohr; 309-530-8331.
Night Owls: 7:00 p.m. May 18, home of June Fitzgerald, Heyworth, lessons by Betty Jensen and Mary Jane Wood, hostess: Betty Jensen; 309-829-2537.