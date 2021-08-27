 Skip to main content
HCE units will study 'Biscuits: Then and Now & Sourdough Bread'

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Biscuits: Then and Now and Sourdough Bread” at their September meetings. The Minor Lesson is “Canadian Provinces: Quebec.” 309-824-2784.

Workshops and projects: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sept. 13, McLean County Farm Bureau, 2242 Westgate Dr., Bloomington, Cultural Enrichment: “Chalk Paint Jars,” 309-275-7742;

7 a.m., Sept. 18, Bloomington Farmers Market Bake Sale, 309-829-2537; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sept. 20, McLean County Farm Bureau, Community Service Day: “Santa Stockings for Seniors,” 309-533-1135; 2-3:30 p.m., Sept. 20, McLean County Extension Office, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, Read & Share: An American Marriage by Tayari Jones, 309-825-6558; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sept. 28, McLean County Farm Bureau, LLL: Five Flavors – How Your Palate Changes, presented by Jenna Smith, Nutrition and Wellness Extension Educator, 309-824-2784.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m. Sept. 3, McLean County Farm Bureau; 309-533-1135.

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 7, Legion Hall, Downs; 309-824-0661.

Dale: 1 p.m. Sept. 8, Covell Town Hall; 309-829-8975.

Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9, home of Peg Glaser, Danvers; 309-530-8331.

Night Owls: 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Parmon House, Bloomington; 309-829-2537.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Towanda Community Building; 309-824-4797.

