McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be learning about “Scams & More” during their September unit meetings. The Minor Lesson is “The History and Timeline of the Republic of Egypt,” 309-824-2784. Our September Member Community Outreach for the Home Sweet Home Mission is regular size women’s stick deodorant.

Other programs and workshops: 11 a.m. Sept. 7, Cultural Enrichment – tour of C.H. Moore Homestead & gift shop ($5 tour fee), Clinton, IL followed by Dutch treat lunch at 1 p.m. at LaTeaDah Tea Room, Clinton, reservations by Sept. 1 at 309-825-8458; 2-3:30 p.m., Sept. 18, McLean County Extension, 1615 Commerce Pkwy, Bloomington, Read and Share book discussion of The Children’s Blizzard by David Laskin, 309-825-6558; 1-4 p.m. Sept. 21, FB, Community Service Day, making doll blankets and Christmas stockings, 309-531-2183; Sept. 26, McLean County Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Dr, Bloomington, local leader lesson “Pearls – Hidden Gems from the Sea;” 309-824-2784.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m., Sept. 1, McLean County Extension office, lesson by Joann Hart; 309-310-9205.

Downs: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5, Downs Firehouse, members to bring an appetizer, drinks furnished, lesson by Becky Toohill, collections for Downs Food Pantry and Veterans; 309-825-4674.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11, Towanda Community Building, lesson by Pat Pulokas; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 10 a.m. June 13, breakfast at Denny’s Restaurant, Normal, lesson by Joanne Maitland; 309-452-7190.

Night Owls: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20, weiner roast at the home of June Fitzgerald, Heyworth, members to bring a dish to pass, lesson by Kathryn McNeely; 309-829-2537.

false