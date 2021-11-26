HCE units to celebrate the holidays

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be celebrating the holidays in their special unit meetings. 309-824-2784.

Members will come together at the McLean County HCE Christmas party to be held at The Chateau Bloomington Hotel and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. There will be Make It-Take It projects, Christmas Bingo, musical entertainment and a catered lunch. Special Christmas items will be for sale. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for guests; 309-826-9559.

Our HCE bake sale will be held at the Rugged Barn Holiday Market at 18808 N 2000 East Road, Towanda on December 11 from 1 - 5 p.m. Please come out to support our bake sale and enjoy the festivities. There will be crafters, vendors, food & drink, live music, 50-50 raffle, Santa and a light display; 309-824-4797.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m., Dec. 3, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington, members

to bring items for children at the Baby Fold, lunch at Cracker Barrel; 309-663-2779.

Downs: 9:30 a.m., Dec. 7, Downs Fire Station, activities: flower arranging

demonstration, make it-take it craft and light lunch, hostesses: Joan Shelton and

Nancy Erickson; 309-824-0661.

Dry Grove: 10 a.m., Dec 10, home of Peg Glaser, luncheon and craft meeting;

309-530-8331.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Towanda Community Building, Holiday

Potluck Party and $10 gift exchange, hostesses: Bev Hornickel and Clara Lehan;

309-830-4810.

Night Owls: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 15, home of Mary Jane Wood, Normal, members to bring a menu item to share for potluck, followed by games; 309-829-2537.

Dale: will not meet; 309-452-7190.