 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

HCE units to celebrate the holidays

local

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will be celebrating the holidays in their special unit meetings. 309-824-2784.

Members will come together at the McLean County HCE Christmas party to be held at The Chateau Bloomington Hotel and Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. There will be Make It-Take It projects, Christmas Bingo, musical entertainment and a catered lunch. Special Christmas items will be for sale. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for guests; 309-826-9559.

Our HCE bake sale will be held at the Rugged Barn Holiday Market at 18808 N 2000 East Road, Towanda on December 11 from 1 - 5 p.m. Please come out to support our bake sale and enjoy the festivities. There will be crafters, vendors, food & drink, live music, 50-50 raffle, Santa and a light display; 309-824-4797.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 9 a.m., Dec. 3, McLean County Farm Bureau, Bloomington, members

to bring items for children at the Baby Fold, lunch at Cracker Barrel; 309-663-2779.

Downs: 9:30 a.m., Dec. 7, Downs Fire Station, activities: flower arranging

demonstration, make it-take it craft and light lunch, hostesses: Joan Shelton and

Nancy Erickson; 309-824-0661.

Dry Grove: 10 a.m., Dec 10, home of Peg Glaser, luncheon and craft meeting;

309-530-8331.

Towanda: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 13, Towanda Community Building, Holiday

Potluck Party and $10 gift exchange, hostesses: Bev Hornickel and Clara Lehan;

309-830-4810.

Night Owls: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 15, home of Mary Jane Wood, Normal, members to bring a menu item to share for potluck, followed by games; 309-829-2537.

Dale: will not meet; 309-452-7190.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to make your real Christmas Tree last longer

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haag: Give thanks for plants

Haag: Give thanks for plants

Fall is a perfect time to get the kids out in the garden, with the cool temperatures and changing of the season. Have them help you with some garden chores combined with fun activities and engagement with nature.

Appraising a home is more art than science

Appraising a home is more art than science

Q: We live in a west coast Florida beach town. We applied for a cash out refinance in June 2021, so that we could consolidate our finances and pay off our mortgage on a long-held home in the north.

Allsup: Hosta Winter care

Allsup: Hosta Winter care

Hostas are among some of the most cherished perennials of all time, creating a lush pallet of bright greens, muted greens, chartreuse greens, variegated greens and creams and blue greens.

Ask the Builder: Know the fire risks of your electrical service

Ask the Builder: Know the fire risks of your electrical service

A few days ago, a reader named Marcus asked me an electrical wiring question while I was doing one of my new livestreaming video broadcasts. Livestreaming video is so much fun because I get to interact with people in real-time just as if we were sitting at a table enjoying a lemonade or iced tea. Each of my livestreams in recorded, so if you can’t watch it live, you can replay it later.

Install a recessed vent light

Install a recessed vent light

Recessed lighting will add light to dark and often difficult to reach spaces in a home and a recessed light that offers ventilation makes it even more useful. A dark shower stall in the bathroom, a tucked away alcove under a mildew-prone stairwell and a stuffy dark closet are popular locations where a vented recessed light comes in handy. By combining ventilation and illumination a recessed vent light does both jobs of moving the air and keeping it fresh for a comfortable environment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to make your real Christmas Tree last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News