HCE Units plan June adventures

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will enjoy lunch, fellowship and touring for their June meetings.
Other programs and workshops: 1 p.m. June 14, Cultural Enrichment – LaTeaDa Tea Room, Clinton, IL, Dutch-treat lunch, reservations: 309-825-8458; 9 a.m.–2 p.m. June 20, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, Community Service Day, “Making Microwaveable Bowls,” 309-826-9559; 2-3:30 p.m., June 20, University of IL Extension, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, Read & Share: discussion of “In an Instant” by Suzanne Redfearn; 309-825-6558.
The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:
Eastsiders: 11 a.m. June 3, lunch at Avantis, Bloomington; 309-663-2779.
Downs: 11 a.m. June 7, lunch at Busy Corner Restaurant, Goodfield and then tour The Ronald Reagan Museum in Eureka with shopping after; 10 a.m. carpool available from St Mary’s Church, Downs; 309-824-0661.
Towanda: 11:30 a.m. June 7, lunch at Busy Corner Restaurant, Goodfield, followed by shopping on your own; 309-824-4797.
Dale: 9:30 a.m. June 8, Denny’s Restaurant, Normal; 309-452-7190.
Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. June 8, meet at Peg Glaser home, Danvers, to drive to mystery restaurant for lunch; 309-530-8331.
Night Owls: 6:00 p.m. June 15, light supper at LaTeaDa Tea Room, Clinton, games, bring lawn chair, hostesses: Cheryl Gebhardt and Carol Hanafin; 309-829-2537.