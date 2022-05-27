 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HCE Units plan June adventures

local

McLean County Association for Home and Community Education groups will enjoy lunch, fellowship and touring for their June meetings.

Other programs and workshops: 1 p.m. June 14, Cultural Enrichment – LaTeaDa Tea Room, Clinton, IL, Dutch-treat lunch, reservations: 309-825-8458; 9 a.m.–2 p.m. June 20, Farm Bureau Auditorium, 2242 Westgate Drive, Bloomington, Community Service Day, “Making Microwaveable Bowls,” 309-826-9559; 2-3:30 p.m., June 20, University of IL Extension, 1615 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, Read & Share: discussion of “In an Instant” by Suzanne Redfearn; 309-825-6558.

The public is welcome at all meetings and programs. Individual units meet as follows:

Eastsiders: 11 a.m. June 3, lunch at Avantis, Bloomington; 309-663-2779.

Downs: 11 a.m. June 7, lunch at Busy Corner Restaurant, Goodfield and then tour The Ronald Reagan Museum in Eureka with shopping after; 10 a.m. carpool available from St Mary’s Church, Downs; 309-824-0661.

Towanda: 11:30 a.m. June 7, lunch at Busy Corner Restaurant, Goodfield, followed by shopping on your own; 309-824-4797.

Dale: 9:30 a.m. June 8, Denny’s Restaurant, Normal; 309-452-7190.

Dry Grove: 9:30 a.m. June 8, meet at Peg Glaser home, Danvers, to drive to mystery restaurant for lunch; 309-530-8331.

Night Owls: 6:00 p.m. June 15, light supper at LaTeaDa Tea Room, Clinton, games, bring lawn chair, hostesses: Cheryl Gebhardt and Carol Hanafin; 309-829-2537.

