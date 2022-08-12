Haag: Sunflowers are a symbol of summer

Nothing says summer like a brightly blooming sunflower (Helianthus annus). Often considered a weed in a farmer's field, many homeowners find joy filling their landscape and gardens with these majestic giants. The colorful, sunny blooms elevate a garden display and double as a snack for you and your garden wildlife.

Once a common crop among American Indian tribes, sunflowers are now grown for their ornamental and commercial value. Certain kinds of sunflowers are grown for food (for both humans and animals), seeds, and oil. Sunflowers are also common additions to fresh floral arrangements or wedding bouquets.

This tough annual plant grows best in the full sun and in any soil that is not waterlogged. They are easy to establish in a garden by direct seeding in the ground each spring. A fast-growing plant, sunflowers reach heights of 1 to 8 feet tall in the warm growing season, depending on the cultivar.

The large, yellow blooms are made up of hundreds of tiny flowers, called florets. The yellow petals that surround the head are not truly petals, but specialized leaves designed to protect the center florets from pests or harsh weather. Sunflower blooms can range in color; cream, orange, red, maroon, light pink, and bicolor are newer colors to watch for in the garden centers and seed catalogs.

Although it is true, sunflowers are named for tracking the sun’s position in the sky, this only occurs in young plants. As flower buds develop, they may follow the daily path of the sun across the sky, but once they are mature, the stem hardens with flowers always facing east.

Another cool trait of the sunflower is their ability to inhibit the growth of nearby plants, a trait called allelopathy. The sunflower hulls contain a toxin that can prevent turfgrass and other plants from growing in that area. To prevent bare patches in lawn, clear dropped hulls from below birdfeeders and dried sunflower plants.

While in full bloom, many pollinators will visit the flowers, including bees, beetles, and butterflies. As seed heads dry, even more Central Illinois wildlife visit for a snack. It is a great sight to view the colorful bird species that visit dried seed heads for a feast, and comical to witness pesky squirrels wrestling stems to the ground in hopes of a taste. Rabbits, voles, mice, chipmunks, and raccoons are also likely to snack on these treat-filled blooms.