Haag: Save money, save plants with a garden of overwintered favorites

Keep your thumb green this winter by caring for beloved garden plants indoors. The chill of winter may seem far off, but the threat of frost is nearly here.

On average, the first frost in Central Illinois is mid-October, but it can occur sooner. Act now; move your favorite garden plants indoors before a damaging frost. With a little time and care, overwintering a selection of your best garden performers indoors will save money and fill your garden next spring.

Before loosening, then lifting, every garden plant, consider which specimens are ideal for overwintering. Tender perennials, tropical plants, and some herbs easily overwinter in conditions preferred by houseplants. Try overwintering tender perennials, such as, geranium, coleus, lantana, begonia, Persian shield, and Joseph’s coat.

Excellent tropical candidates for overwintering are cordyline, gardenia, and croton. The best herbs to overwinter are sage, rosemary, and bay. Not only will this selection of overwintered plants reduce your garden budget next year, but the green additions indoors will also be uplifting midwinter.

When selecting favorites for a winter indoors, select only healthy specimens. Inspect each plant carefully for signs of pests and disease. Rinse leaves with a stream of water to remove tiny hiding insects and consider treating plants with insecticidal soap as a precautionary measure.

To move plants indoors, dig up the entire plant, then pot in a container of fresh potting soil. When digging, take care to keep most of the root system intact which will reduce stress on the plant. Cutting back the plant’s foliage by one-third will also support a healthy transition, allowing the plant to focus on root repair instead of sustaining mature top growth.

Care for overwintered garden plants just like a houseplant: place in a sunny location, water when dry, and supply a source of humidity, such as a shallow pan of gravel and water underneath the container.

If space indoors is limited, try propagating your favorite plants. This process gifts new plants from existing plants. Select a healthy, three to five-inch shoot with four to six leaves attached. Cut directly below a leaf attachment—where the leaf is attached to the stem (node). Remove flowers, buds, and the bottom two to four leaves from the cutting. Insert the lower portion of the cutting into a container of damp potting soil. Take several cuttings to ensure the survival of a viable plant.

Cover the entire container with clear plastic to maintain high humidity while roots are forming and place the container in bright, indirect light. After three to four weeks, the cutting should have developed a young root system and the plastic cover should be removed. Care for the plant uncovered for the winter season. Some plants are challenging to propagate, consider learning with coleus, begonias, and impatiens.