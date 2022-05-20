 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GREEN THUMB GARDENING

Haag: Plant a gorgeous container for your porch or patio

The home with a front porch container display always feels a bit more welcoming; the back patio with a well-designed pot of plantings always feels a bit more relaxing.

Designing these eye-catching planters can be intimidating and stressful, especially if you are new to gardening. With a few simple tips and techniques, anyone can create a stunning container that will boost your curb appeal and make passersby double-take to admire your creation. With limitless plant combinations, in a rainbow of colors, there is no porch or patio that should be without a unique and stunning container this season.

When choosing your container, ensure adequate space for root growth and ample drainage holes for water to drain out of the container’s base. Fill your container with a high-quality potting mix from your garden center; never use soil from your garden or yard.

You can reuse potting soil from last year, if the plants previously grown in it were healthy and disease-free. Although, nutrients in recycled potting soil will be depleted; replace lost nutrients with additional potting mix or compost.

Your color choice will set the stage for the container’s look and “feel.” To liven up an area, use warm colors, such as red, orange, and yellow. To relax in a calm, serene space, consider cool colors like blue, pink, and purple. Use existing color schemes in the home and surrounding landscape to inspire plantings.

When planting a container, plants fit into three categories: “thriller,” “filler” and “spiller.”

The “thriller” adds height and drama to the arrangement — think guara, Angelonia, cannas, palms, and ornamental grasses.

The “fillers” are self-explanatory, they fill-in at pot level to create a lush horizon of foliage and flowers. Tried-and-true fillers are euphorbia, lantana, dusty miller, alternanthera, and pentas.

“Spillers” cascade over edges and trail around containers, encouraging the eye to travel down or around a container. Try calibrachoa, verbena, creeping jenny, and dichondra in your pot. Remember to include plant combinations that vary size and texture of flower and foliage.

Before purchasing your plants, consider the quantity of plants required to fill the container. There is no need to overpack the planter. Ensuring plants have space to mature allows for better root growth, increased air circulation around the plants, and overall healthier plants. As summer progresses, plants will fill in to create a lush, gorgeous display.

For specific support on plant sizes and spacing, resource plant labels. With an overall quantity in mind, use the rule of threes — plant in odd-numbers, in groups of at least three — to determine quantity of each plant selection.

Consider the versatility of container gardening this season. Go beyond a patio pot with eye-catching plantings that fill in empty spaces or optimize limited space; avoid inadequate soil conditions and accent your landscape; or create focal points and privacy screens. The possibilities are endless with a pot in hand and a little imagination.

071220-blm-lif-HaagBrittnay.jpg

Brittnay Haag

Brittnay Haag, Horticulture Educator, University of Illinois Extension

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.

Today, first-time homebuyers have a more casual, laid-back lifestyle — and that's reflected in their home search priorities. Less concerned about formal home design styles, soon-to-be homeowners aren't necessarily looking for homes with a rigid layout. Instead, topping their list of must-haves is the flexibility of high-tech features and extra spaces. The home's appearance is also high-priority, with the use of natural textures and curb appeal commonly at the forefront of potential homeowners' minds as they shop the real estate market. Here are the essential features homebuyers are constantly asking for — and what you should look for when purchasing a home or prepping yours for sale.

To ventilate a room and make it more comfortable, the louver shutters in many older homes were designed to open allowing air to circulate inside. The louvers were adjustable to protect the interior from too much sun and rain. Today, however, shutters are mostly made of vinyl and used more as decoration to frame windows and add texture and contrast against the...

My guess is you don't spend a lot of time thinking about the roof over your head. You simply want it to be free of leaks, and if it can look good at the same time, that's a big plus.

Do you have a love affair with power tools? If so, my guess is you may have succumbed to the sirens' songs luring you into the Sea of Cordless Tools. Before you become mesmerized by the nymphs' sweet voices, I suggest you check your heading and go hard to starboard before dashing your boat on the rocks.

